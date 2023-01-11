Morning Kickoff: Jan. 12

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Jan. 12

College men’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Minot at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

College hockey: Western Michigan at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Augustana, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Augustana, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragon Open.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Beulah, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 8 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:45 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan triangular, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century at Fargo Davies Duals.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck, Watford City at Mandan Triangular, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 6:15 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invitational, 5 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Legacy, Doubleheader

TV TODAY

Thursday, January 12

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

GOLF

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at L.A. Lakers

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders

TENNIS

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide (ATP/WTA), Auckland (ATP), Hobart (WTA), Semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): A blackout at the Bismarck Civic Center just after Bismarck’s Keisha Engelhardt had rebounded an errant Mandan shot brought a screeching halt to a girls basketball game between the Demons and Braves. Bismarck led 41-31 with 11 minutes to go in the game when the lights suddenly went out. Emergency power was restored immediately but it did not provide sufficient illumination to resume play.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A 17-point win by Bismarck State’s women’s basketball team, 66-49, salvaged a split with Williston State, after Bismarck State’s men’s team lost 93-81. Angie Frenzel and Lacey Sayler did nearly all of the scoring for Bismarck State, dropping 22 and 26 points, respectively. Williston State was led by 16 points from Carrie Sandstrom and 14 from Nicolle James. Williston led 37-29 at the half before the Mystics dominated the second half.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan’s Ten Spot Lanes’ tournament from November 25 to New Year’s Eve finished with Craig Erickson of Jamestown in the top spot, finishing with a 778 handicap series. Erickson had a 736 tally in the scratch series scores thanks to games of 234, 235, and 267. He was followed by Dennis Wolberg of Dickinson at 727 and Gene Hanson of Linton at 686.

TRIVIA ANSWER

1-2; they won 23-22 in 1997 and lost 17-10 in 1994 and 41-0 in 2001.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.