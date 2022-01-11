Morning Kickoff: Jan. 12

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Jan. 12

College women’s basketball: Miles Community College at United Tribes, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 8 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Invitational.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century at Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invitational, 5 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Century at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — LSU at Florida

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at UConn

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship, First Round, Tampines Course, Singapore

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at New York

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Chicago

NHL

6 p.m.

TNT — Montreal at Boston

9 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Arizona

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A hard push at the end of the first day of the Bismarck Rotary wrestling tournament gave Bismarck the top spot in its home tournament, with a 143.5-point performance. Ryan Blees, Kip Jangula and Drew Kary won three of four semifinals to edge past Sturgis, S.D. (129 points) and West Fargo (127.5) for the top spot.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Garrett Roth of the Bismarck Bobcats got a well-deserved selection as the America West Hockey League’s player of the week after potting five goals and three assists across four games.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Mohall Invitational Tournament got a little déjà vu as the 1971 finalists New England and Mohall each reached the championship game. Mohall stopped Westhope 87-72 and New England outlasted Glenburn 72-65.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Austin Ekeler of the L.A. Chargers this season and Priest Holmes, who had 21 touchdowns in 2002 and 27 in 2003, for the Kansas City Chiefs.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

