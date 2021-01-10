Morning Kickoff: Jan. 11

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A furious comeback came up just short as Bismarck State College dropped a 64-63 heartbreaker to Miles Community College at the BSC Armory. A 10-0 run enabled the Mystics to pull ahead 55-52 with 7:31 to play. Included in that burst were a 3-pointer and put-back by Chelsea Carlson. Miles City regained the lead for keeps on a 3-pointer by Christen Lopez with 48 seconds on the clock. Lacey Peterson and Carlson led the BSC attack with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Leva Jansone was the Pioneers' top scorer with 17 points.