Morning Kickoff: Jan. 11

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Jan. 11
College hockey: UND at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Grant County, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Hazen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m, VFW Sports Center; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Flasher at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Bismarck Blizzard at Minot, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Jan. 14
College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Grant County at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Watford City 4:30 p.m.; Watford vs. Century, 5:30; St. Mary’s vs. Century, 6:30 (All matches at St. Mary’s); Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND at Denver
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — Connecticut at DePaul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami
ESPN2 — CFP (College Football Playoff Live): Ohio State vs. Alabama
ESPNEWS — CFP (Film Room): Ohio State vs. Alabama
ESPNU — CFP (SkyCast): Ohio State vs. Alabama,
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — APT: Quarterfinals 1 & 2
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A furious comeback came up just short as Bismarck State College dropped a 64-63 heartbreaker to Miles Community College at the BSC Armory. A 10-0 run enabled the Mystics to pull ahead 55-52 with 7:31 to play. Included in that burst were a 3-pointer and put-back by Chelsea Carlson. Miles City regained the lead for keeps on a 3-pointer by Christen Lopez with 48 seconds on the clock. Lacey Peterson and Carlson led the BSC attack with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Leva Jansone was the Pioneers' top scorer with 17 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Lake Region Community College got the upper hand in a 97-93 basketball shootout at United Tribes. The wo teams combined for 106 points in the second half after playing to a 42-42 halftime standoff. Lake Region sank 14 -pointers in the wild contest and United Tribes connected for 11. Robert Lawrence scored 29 points for Lake Region, converting five three-pointers. B.J. Two Bears paced United Tribes with 19 tallies.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Hettinger swept through three dual matches, including a 60-0 win over Bison, S.D., to dominate a quadrangular on its home turf. The Black Devils defeated New England St. Mary's 27-16 and Lemmon, S.D., 43-3 in its other matches. Hettinger logged 10 pins and claimed a pair of forfeits while blanking Bison. Rick Wolf at 119 pounds and Jerry Vliem at 180 both went 3-0 with two pins for Hettinger. Hettinger's 60 points against Bison is the maximum possible in a high school dual meet. The Black Devils have won 22 straight duals.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Six. Saban has won national championships with LSU (2003) and five at Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017).
