Morning Kickoff: Jan. 11

Tuesday, Jan. 11

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

College women’s basketball: Miles Community College at United Tribes, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 8 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1470 AM) -- Garrison at Central McLean

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — USC at Stanford

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Baylor

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Alabama

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at New Orleans

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck and Mandan split a doubleheader, with Bismarck’s boys team downing Mandan 70-56 after Mandan toppled Bismarck’s girls squad 65-36. Devin Coyle scored a team-high 18 points for the Mandan boys. Dexter Werner had 24 points and seven rebounds for Bismarck. Mic Longtin’s 12 markers led the Mandan girls.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Despite a 15-kill, four-block outing from Minot’s Ashley Mayer, St. Mary’s came out with a 3-1 win in Class A girls volleyball. Megan Deichert had 10 kills and a block, Courtney Jacobson had 10 kills, two blocks, three aces and 18 digs and Moxa Giddings had seven kills and 14 digs to move the Saints to 6-3 in West Region play and 9-5 overall.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A triple-overtime thriller between Shanley and Fargo North went the way of Shanley, 73-71. North’s Bob Nagle topped all scorers with 29 points, and four of Shanley’s starters were in double figures as the third-ranked team narrowly avoided losing to an unranked squad.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wally Lemm with the Houston Oilers in 1961.

