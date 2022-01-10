Morning Kickoff: Jan. 11

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Jan. 11
High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
College women’s basketball: Miles Community College at United Tribes, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 8 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KDKT (1470 AM) -- Garrison at Central McLean
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — USC at Stanford
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Baylor
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
8 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Alabama
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at New Orleans
SOCCER
2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck and Mandan split a doubleheader, with Bismarck’s boys team downing Mandan 70-56 after Mandan toppled Bismarck’s girls squad 65-36. Devin Coyle scored a team-high 18 points for the Mandan boys. Dexter Werner had 24 points and seven rebounds for Bismarck. Mic Longtin’s 12 markers led the Mandan girls.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Despite a 15-kill, four-block outing from Minot’s Ashley Mayer, St. Mary’s came out with a 3-1 win in Class A girls volleyball. Megan Deichert had 10 kills and a block, Courtney Jacobson had 10 kills, two blocks, three aces and 18 digs and Moxa Giddings had seven kills and 14 digs to move the Saints to 6-3 in West Region play and 9-5 overall.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): A triple-overtime thriller between Shanley and Fargo North went the way of Shanley, 73-71. North’s Bob Nagle topped all scorers with 29 points, and four of Shanley’s starters were in double figures as the third-ranked team narrowly avoided losing to an unranked squad.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wally Lemm with the Houston Oilers in 1961.
