Morning Kickoff: Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 10

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Dawson at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Dawson at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

College women's basketball: Miles Community College at United Tribes, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 8 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (Coaches Film Room)

ESPNEWS — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (SkyCast)

ESPNU — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (Command Center)

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Sydney and Adelaide, early rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — WTA: Sydney and Adelaide, early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A big trade for the Bismarck Bobcats was worth it as Adam Knochenmus scored six goals and added 13 assists in 23 games as the Bobcats burst out of the gates to the second-best record in the NAHL (26-5-1).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A comeback off a 1-0 deficit was not in the cards this time as the Century Patriots were swept 3-0 by Bismarck. Amy Bergan of Century led the contest with 15 kills, but Steph Todd had 14 kills, Bridget Lervick had nine, and Erica Rose had eight in the win for the Demons.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): It took overtime, but sixth-ranked Bismarck evened the season series with second-ranked St. Mary’s in a 63-59 thriller. The Demons had an 18-8 lead after the first quarter but were unable to hold the lead. Tom Petrik scored four of Bismarck’s seven overtime points and finished with a game-high 25 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Craig Bohl won 104 games from 2003-2013, 13 more than Rocky Hager (1987-1996).

