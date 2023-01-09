Morning Kickoff: Jan. 10

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Jan. 10
College men’s basketball: Presentation at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys wrestling: St. Mary’s at Watford City triangular, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Williston, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Jan. 12
College men’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Minot at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Wilton-Wing at Max
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Bismarck vs. Century
TV TODAY
CHL
10:30 a.m.
NHLN — EV Zug at Tappara Tampere
1 p.m.
NHLN — Lulea at Frolunda Gothenburg
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at St. John's
6 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas
ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma City at Miami
9 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP-WTA: Adelaide, Auckland
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Cole Scherbenske poured in 23 points as Kidder County edged Edgeley-Kulm 69-66. Jordan Leier and Zach Six added 12 points each for the Wolves. Jordan Nitschke’s 16 points led the Rebels.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Hazen outscored Glen Ullin-Hebron 31-20 in the second half to pull away for a 65-53 win. Blake Olson’s 23 points for the Bison was a game high. Dustin Bosch added 15. Andrew Schmautz and Jadon Voth had 11 points each for Glen Ullin-Hebron.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bruce Hartwig (98 pounds) and heavyweight Jerome Kostelecky registered pins for Mandan, but the Braves came up short to Fargo North, 29-20. Dan Syvrud (132) and Dave Knudson (145) also notched wins for the Braves.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Leon Washington for the Seattle Seahawks against the San Diego Chargers during the 2010 season.
