Morning Kickoff: Jan. 10

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Jan. 10

College men’s basketball: Presentation at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: St. Mary’s at Watford City triangular, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Williston, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Jan. 12

College men’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Minot at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Wilton-Wing at Max

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) -- Bismarck vs. Century

TV TODAY

CHL

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — EV Zug at Tappara Tampere

1 p.m.

NHLN — Lulea at Frolunda Gothenburg

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at St. John's

6 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas

ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Purdue

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Miami

9 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP-WTA: Adelaide, Auckland

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Cole Scherbenske poured in 23 points as Kidder County edged Edgeley-Kulm 69-66. Jordan Leier and Zach Six added 12 points each for the Wolves. Jordan Nitschke’s 16 points led the Rebels.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Hazen outscored Glen Ullin-Hebron 31-20 in the second half to pull away for a 65-53 win. Blake Olson’s 23 points for the Bison was a game high. Dustin Bosch added 15. Andrew Schmautz and Jadon Voth had 11 points each for Glen Ullin-Hebron.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bruce Hartwig (98 pounds) and heavyweight Jerome Kostelecky registered pins for Mandan, but the Braves came up short to Fargo North, 29-20. Dan Syvrud (132) and Dave Knudson (145) also notched wins for the Braves.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Leon Washington for the Seattle Seahawks against the San Diego Chargers during the 2010 season.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)