Morning Kickoff: Jan. 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 2

High school boys hockey: Century at Mandan, 2:45 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

High school boys basketball: Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Fargo South at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.; Century-St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Green Bay

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Baltimore

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple

4 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Tulane

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Miami at New England

FOX — Chicago at Detroit

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Minnesota at Green Bay

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

NHL

4 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Islanders at Seattle

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide (ATP/WTA), Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide (ATP/WTA), Auckland (WTA), Pune (ATP), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Bobcats came as close as they had all season to a full-game effort and they were rewarded with a 5-2 win over the Coulee Region Chill. Stanislav Dzakhov, recently back from playing for the Polish national team, had a goal and an assist as the Bobcats built a 5-0 lead that slipped to the final margin with two Coulee Region goals in the final 11 minutes of the third period. Aaron Nelson wasn’t tested much and needed just 16 saves for the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Carly Emil of Mandan was named the 2002 Tribune Sportswoman of the Year after jumping from North Dakota straight into Big Ten competition at the University of Minnesota, where she finished 25th in the Big Ten cross country championships. Before moving to the Gophers, Emil was named to both the all-region and all-state track teams and had an excellent track season, where she took first place in the 3,200, 1,600, and 800 races individually, and ran a leg in Mandan’s two-mile relay team, which took first place and helped lead Mandan to its first girls state track and field title in 17 years.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck beat a tough Grand Forks Red River team 69-61 and St. Mary’s handled Mandan easily, 69-48, to set up an all-Bismarck High School Holiday Tournament championship game. Tom Petrik and Mark Swanson had 20 points apiece for the Demons, with Petrik grabbing eight rebounds and Swanson nabbing seven of his own. St. Mary’s earned a win over Mandan thanks to Mandan starting the game on a 1-for-14 shooting run that they never managed to recover from. Cal Kopp had 19 points for the Braves, but Steve McDonald had 25 and Wendy Holzer and Tim Evanson had 13 and 12 points apiece to lead St. Mary’s to the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

No. 1 Purdue (13-0) and No. 22 New Mexico (14-0) are the final unbeaten teams this season.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.