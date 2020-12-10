morning-kickoff Fri, 12-11-20

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College swept the first five bouts, and held on to edge Valley City State 18-16 in a college wrestling dual at the BJC Armory. The Mystics built a 15-0 cushion via wins by Milo Schmeichel, Tom Steidler, Bernie Koep, Clyde Sebastian and Neil Wrangham. All won by decision. Dennis Jarrett picked up the other BSC win at 167. Vikings 177-pounder Jerry Rocheleau was credited with the only fall in the dual. BSC has won both of its duals. Valley City leveled off at 2-2.