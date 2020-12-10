morning-kickoff Fri, 12-11-20

SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec. 11
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Dec. 12
College hockey: North Dakots vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha); Jamestown (D-II) at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 13
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (D-II), 2 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Western Michigan, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha).
Monday, Dec. 14
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN -- Arizona State at Arizona
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour, QBE Shootout
2 p.m.
GOLF -- LPGA Tour, U.S. Open, second round
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas
FS1 -- Villanova at Georgetown
NBA
9:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Sacramento at Portland, preseason
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bailey Wike and Haleigh Springan scored 19 seconds apart in the second period to propel the Bismarck Blizzard to a 3-1 girls hockey victory over West Fargo at Schaumberg Arena. Kennedy Hageness garnered the other Bismarck goal in the third period. Bismarck goalie Kasandra Cariveau fended off 26 shots by the defending state champion Packers. The Blizzard had 28 shots on net.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Visiting Mott-Regent jumped on Flasher for a 20-12 first-quarter lead and marched to a 65-60 boys basketball victory. The Cardinals led 51-36 after three periods before Flasher closed the gap in the fourth quarter. Chad Kelsch and Tyler Greff stung the Bulldogs for 45 points, Kelsch tallying 24 and Greff adding 21. Justin Friesz scored 16 points for Flasher. The teams combined for 50 personal fouls, 29 of them called against Flasher. However, Flasher's Dustin Erhardt was the only player to foul out.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College swept the first five bouts, and held on to edge Valley City State 18-16 in a college wrestling dual at the BJC Armory. The Mystics built a 15-0 cushion via wins by Milo Schmeichel, Tom Steidler, Bernie Koep, Clyde Sebastian and Neil Wrangham. All won by decision. Dennis Jarrett picked up the other BSC win at 167. Vikings 177-pounder Jerry Rocheleau was credited with the only fall in the dual. BSC has won both of its duals. Valley City leveled off at 2-2.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Roland Garros is named after a French aviator who, in 1913, became the first person to cross the Mediterranean Sea by air. Garros was a decorated fighter pilot in World War I. He died when he was shot down in action against the German Luftwaffe in 1918.
