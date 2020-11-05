morning-kickoff, Fri, 11-6-20

TENNIS -- Paris ATP singles and doubles quarterfinals, 7 a.m.

TENNIS -- Paris ATP doubles semifinals, 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary got in over its head in a road women's basketball clash with Utah State. The Marauders fell 84-50 while turning the ball over 26 times. Ashlee Brown and Amber White topped Utah State's 12 scorers with 20 and 16 points, respectively. Rachel Zimmer paced the Marauders with nine points.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Kyle Steffes took it upon himself to end Dickinson Trinity's frustrating string of AA semifinal football losses. Steffes scored three touchdowns in a 31-7 playoff drubbing of Lisbon at the Community Bowl. Steffes piled up 160 yards on 22 carries as Trinity outgained Lisbon 264 yards to 78 on the ground.