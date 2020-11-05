morning-kickoff, Fri, 11-6-20

SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 6
High school football: Class AAA playoffs, semifinals: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl.
Saturday, Nov. 7
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school football: Class AA playoffs, semifinals: Kindred at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m., Smrekar Field.
High school girls swimming: West Region meet, Williston, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Nov. 9
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
High school volleyball: West Region tournament, quarterfinals (at host sites): Williston/Minot at No. 1 Century, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Legacy at No. 4 Bismarck, 7 p.m.; No. 6 St. Mary’s at No. 3 Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Dickinson/Watford City at No. 2 Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
College hockey: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
KFYR (550 AM) -- Mandan at Century, AAA playoffs, 7 p.m.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
FS1 -- NASCAR Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN -- Miami at North Carolina State, 6:30 p.m.
FS1 -- Brigham Young at Boise State, 8:45 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Houston Open, second round, noon.
GOLF -- PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, 3 p.m.
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Cyprus Showdown, third round, 4 a.m. Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 -- Amercan Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Paris ATP singles and doubles quarterfinals, 7 a.m.
TENNIS -- Paris ATP doubles semifinals, 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary got in over its head in a road women's basketball clash with Utah State. The Marauders fell 84-50 while turning the ball over 26 times. Ashlee Brown and Amber White topped Utah State's 12 scorers with 20 and 16 points, respectively. Rachel Zimmer paced the Marauders with nine points.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Kyle Steffes took it upon himself to end Dickinson Trinity's frustrating string of AA semifinal football losses. Steffes scored three touchdowns in a 31-7 playoff drubbing of Lisbon at the Community Bowl. Steffes piled up 160 yards on 22 carries as Trinity outgained Lisbon 264 yards to 78 on the ground.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): While the Estevan Bruins' first appearance of the hockey season in Bismarck was an artistic success, the financial picture wasn't so bright. Estevan defeated Brandon and Swift Current over the weekend, but Bruins general manager Bill Schinske was dissatisfied with the paid attendance counts of 2,070 and 2,150.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Andre Agassi, ranked 20th, defeated five seeded opponents en route to becoming the first unseeded player in the open era to win the U.S. Open men's singles championship. He defeated fourth-seeded Michael Stich 6-1, 7-6, 7-5 in the title match.
