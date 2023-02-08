MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Feb. 9

College hockey: U-Mary at Maryville (Mo.), 7:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Minot at Century, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Garrison, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.

Friday, Feb. 10

College baseball: U-Mary at Central Oklahoma, 1/3 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at South Dakota State Indoor Classic.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:30 p.m.

College wrestling: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Pierre, S.D., 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Hazen-Beulah at Legacy, 8 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school girls basketball: Pierre, S.D. at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Century-St. Mary’s, 5:45 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: West Region tournament at Williston.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck at St. Mary’s

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck at St. Mary’s

8 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Dickinson Trinity

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Arizona

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers

NFL

8 p.m.

NBC — The 12th Annual NFL Honors

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

BSN — Vegas at Minnesota

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — Dallas (ATP), Montpellier (ATP), Cordoba (ATP), Abu Dhabi (WTA), Linz (WTA), Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Mandan had the final shot in both regulation and overtime, but Century held off the Braves for a 53-50 boys basketball win in Mandan. Erron Collins scored to tie the game at 48 with two seconds left in regulation, but a long heave by Collins at the buzzer missed the mark. The Patriots scored a pair of buckets early in overtime thanks to Tyler Rudolph and Ramey Schatz, then held off the Braves by allowing just a pair of free throws by Dokken Olson in the extra four minutes of play.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Charlie Bair and Jack Schuh each had two goals and two assists while leading Mandan to a 6-3 win over Dickinson. The tandem were responsible for all three Braves goals in the first period, with Schuh tallying both of his goals and Bair scoring his first. The two combined for their first assists of the night in the second period on a goal by Lawrence Saunders, then Schuh assisted on Bair’s second goal of the night. Bair closed out the scoring by assisting on Saunders’ second tally of the game.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s boys basketball team clinched the top spot in the Southwest Region with a 66-45 win over Dickinson Trinity, raising their season mark to 16-0 overall and 8-0 in the Southwest. Tom Petrik and Mark Swanson each had 20 points, and Al Dosch chipped in 10 points as the Demons extended what had been a 26-18 halftime lead to 44-31 when the third quarter ended and to the final margin by the end of the fourth.

TRIVIA ANSWER

April 5, 1984, when he broke Wilt Chamberlain's previous record of 31,420 points.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.