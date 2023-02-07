MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Feb. 8

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

Thursday, Feb. 9

College hockey: U-Mary at Maryville (Mo.), 7:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Minot at Century, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Mandan at

Williston, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Garrison, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at West Virginia

ESPNU — Syracuse at Florida St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

8 p.m.

BSN Extra – Minnesota at Utah

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at L.A. Clippers

NHL

7:30 p.m.

BSN/TNT — Minnesota at Dallas

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Dallas, Montpellier, Cordoba; WTA: Abu Dhabi, Linz

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Three goals in the third period helped Bismarck’s boys hockey team skate past Fargo South-Shanley 4-2. Bismarck had a 1-0 lead after the first two periods thanks to a goal by Quinn Irey on the power play. Jared Spooner, Grandon Gieszler and Nick Goulet scored for the Demons in a five-goal third period. Brett Malkmus had 17 saves for the Demons. Jake Salentine made 27 saves for South-Shanley.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Former University of North Dakota standout Ryan Goven was signed by the Bismarck Roughriders after being unable to catch on in the NFL. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound linebacker was the North Central Conference linebacker of the year in 2000 and was named to the Daktronics and Football Gazette All-America teams. Following his career with UND, Goven signed a UDFA contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was cut after the 2001 preseason.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Center Tim Evenson’s two free throws with nine seconds left represented the climax of a wild finish and a win for the St. Mary’s Saints over Dickinson, 53-52. An eight-point lead by St. Mary’s, 50-42, fell by the wayside thanks to a run at the free-throw line for the Midgets, but Evenson’s two free throws gave the Saints a 53-50 lead, and they allowed a free score by Dickinson to close the final margin that wasted the final seconds off the clock.

TRIVIA ANSWER

New England Patriots with 11. Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers each have eight.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)