MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Feb. 7

High school boys basketball: Century at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Century-St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

Thursday, Feb. 9

College hockey: U-Mary at Maryville (Mo.), 7:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Minot at Century, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Mandan at

Williston, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Garrison, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

6 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

FS1 — St. John's at Butler

8 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Denver

9 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham at Sheffield United, 4th Round Replay

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Dallas, Montpellier, Cordoba; WTA: Abu Dhabi, Linz

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ali Moody’s triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists led Dickinson to a 69-67 win over St. Mary’s. Taylor Cooper added 18 points for the Midgets. Sydney Miller had a game-high 22 points for the Saints in the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Thanks to a first-place finish from their 400-freestle relay, Mandan tied Fargo South 93-93 in a boys swimming dual. Depth and a late push got Mandan level, as they took no better than second through each of the first six events before a win by Weston Wiedrich in the 100 freestyle. Mandan finished the dual by winning five of the final six events, including the 400 free-relay and the 100 freestyle, to secure the tie. Jamie Timmreck and Zach Kelsch joined to win the two final relay events, with Wiedrich anchoring the final leg of the 400 free relay.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College rolled to a dual win over Chadron State, 48-6. The Mystics had five wins by pin and another by disqualification when Bismarck’s Kreig Zitzman was awarded the win at 167 pounds after his opponent ignored warnings about stalling.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Brady with five. Joe Montana won three.

