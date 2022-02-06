Morning Kickoff: Feb. 7

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Feb. 7

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

High school boys basketball: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Thursday, Feb. 10

College men’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Century at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Duke

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Texas

FS1 — Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at N.C. State

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

NFL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Bowl Opening Night

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mary Nicholson poured in 23 points to lead Kidder County to a 59-45 win over Strasburg-Zeeland. Sam Rangeloff added 13 points and Morgan Rohrich 11 in the victory. Ali Wolf topped Strasburg-Zeeland with 14 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Washburn outscored Garrison 20-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 55-51 Class B boys basketball victory. Raymond Caylor netted 16 points in the victory for Washburn. Corey Kerzmann scored a game-high 21 points for Garrison.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Eight made free throws in the final three minutes of regulation sank the Mary College Marauders in a 77-73 loss to Mayville State. The high-scoring duo of Jim Hughes and Dave Drechsler were held to just 25 points for the Marauders, matching a season-low mark as the Comets broke a four-game Mary win streak.

TRIVIA ANSWER

During the 1946 college basketball season, unranked Canisius defeated No. 2 North Carolina State in a four-overtime game.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.