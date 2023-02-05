MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Feb. 6

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.; Miles at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.; Miles at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

High school boys basketball: Century at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Century-St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

Thursday, Feb. 9

College hockey: U-Mary at Maryville (Mo.), 7:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Minot at Century, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Garrison, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Miami

8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Weber State at Northern Colorado

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at NC State

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

GOLF

10 a.m.

Golf -- PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Newton (Ga.) vs. Wheeler (Ga.), Marietta, Ga.

NFL

7 p.m.

ESPN2/FS1/NFLN — Super Bowl Opening Night

NHL

8 p.m.

BSN -- Minnesota at Arizona

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Dallas, Montpellier, Cordoba; WTA: Abu Dhabi, Linz

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ben Weisbeck poured in 30 points for St. Mary’s in a 75-66 win over Dickinson. Weisbeck made 13 of his 18 attempts, including three three-pointers. Scott Nagel and Darius Sparks added 19 and 15 points, respectively. Jaden Kudrna had 16 points to top Dickinson.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Ryan Stockert had an early pin at 130 pounds and Brian Hanlon’s victory at 171 started a string of six straight Bismarck claimed a 50-20 dual victory over Williston.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A three-goal third period comeback was just enough for Bismarck’s JV hockey team to edge Park River, 7-6. Bismarck took a 3-0 lead after the first period on goals by Mats Nyquist, John Roberts and John Ulness. After Park River netted five second-period goals, the Demons answered. Roberts tied it and Robbie Lehmann scored the winner in the third period.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jan. 28, 1996 -- the Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Tempe, Ariz.

