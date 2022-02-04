Morning Kickoff: Feb. 5

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Feb. 5

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.

College indoor track: Bison Open, Fargo.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Valley City State, 9 a.m. and Minnesota-Crookston, 4:30 p.m., at Minot Dome Tournament.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Winona State, 3:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State, 2 p.m., Armory; U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Williston, 3:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: Century at Watford City triangular, 1 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Minot, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Carrington, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Sunday, Feb. 6

College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 9 a.m., at Minot Dome Tournament.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa, 9 a.m. at Winona, Minn.

College wrestling: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETALL

3:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Bemidji State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Omaha at UND

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

BOXING

6 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Indiana

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

FOX — UConn at Villanova

FS1 — St. John's at Butler

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse

FS1 — DePaul at Xavier

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Purdue

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M

FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers

4 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado

6 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: From Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

MidCo – Omaha at UND

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — New York at L.A. Lakers

NHL

2 p.m.

ABC — NHL All-Star Game: From Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Bobcats extended their franchise-record home winning streak to 14 games with a 3-2 win over Alexandria. Bryce Anderson and Donald Olivieri scored for the Bobcats. Bismarck won the skills competition 3-2.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Raymond Weikum and Harold Odermann of Elbowoods got some long-awaited vindication from the NDHSAA, after a previously-vacated Class B boys basketball title in 1942 was reinstated into the North Dakota record books.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Minot State ran its winning streak to 13 in a row with an 80-77 win over Huron, S.D. Steve Dentz led the Beavers with 17 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Matej Tomek (Slovakia, 2022), Ludvig Hoff (Norway, 2018) and Bob DePiero (Italy, 1984).

