MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Feb. 5

College men’s basketball: Dawson at United Tribes, 3 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dawson at United Tribes, 1 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Carroll (Mont.) at Minot, 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.; Miles at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.; Miles at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

High school boys basketball: Century at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Century-St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Temple

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — South Carolina at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round

NBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

NFL

2 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

RODEO

11 a.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round

SOCCER

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin (WTA), Final

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon (WTA), Final

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Thirteen players tallied for Mandan as the Braves rolled to a big 68-36 win over Williston in boys basketball. Jayden Ferguson had a game-high 20 points for the Coyotes, but the Braves got 13 points from Erron Collins and 10 points from Nathan Schmidt. Mandan led just 28-21 at half, but got going both offensively and defensively to pull away.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A battle between North and South Dakota State squads went the way of the Fargo-based team, as the Bison downed the Coyotes 78-64. Denver TenBroek had 20 points and 11 rebounds to key the Bison victory, who also got 19 points from CoCo Cofield.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Due to unseasonably warm weather, the annual PRS Grand Prix snowmobile races were forced to be cut in half. A warm spell left Bismarck and the Central States raceway largely without snow, though the track was working to haul snow from dwindling piles left around by snowplows after the most recent snowstorm to try and build an ice sheet for the power sleds to run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 1999-2000 season, when Pavel Bure won the award.

