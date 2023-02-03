MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Feb. 4
College basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 9 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Valley City State at Minot, 11 a.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Williston, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century Invitational, 10:30 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.; Century Duals, 1 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Williston, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Carrington at Shiloh Christian, 2:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Fargo North-South, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Century Duals, 1 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.
Sunday, Feb. 5
College men’s basketball: Dawson at United Tribes, 1/3 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Carroll (Mont.) at Minot, 9 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Bemidji State at U-Mary
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud
TV TODAY
BOWLING
3 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: U.S Open, Match Play, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech
FOX — Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, New York
FS1 — UConn at Georgetown
12 p.m.
CBS — Texas Tech at Baylor
1 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Louisville
FS1 — Butler at Marquette
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Illinois at Iowa
3 p.m.
ESPN — Purdue at Indiana
ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas St.
4 p.m.
FOX — St. John's at Xavier
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Creighton
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Southern Cal
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona St.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: Mobile, Ala.
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
NBA
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — L.A. Lakers at New Orleans
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Golden State
NHL
2 p.m.
ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBC — New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brianna Flynn netted a hat trick for Bismarck in a 5-2 win over Minot. Haleigh Springen added a goal and two assists for the Blizzard.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): K.C. Claymore poured in 28 points to lead Standing Rock over Glen Ullin-Hebron 84-69. Cody Two Bears added 19 points in the win. Paul Schaaf’s 15 points topped the Bearcats.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tim Evenson and Steve McDonald scored 19 points each for St. Mary’s in a 53-52 win over Dickinson. Terry Braun’s 16 points topped the Midgets.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Feb. 1, 2015 – New England beat Seattle 28-24.
