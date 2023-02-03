MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Feb. 4

College basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 9 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Valley City State at Minot, 11 a.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Williston, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century Invitational, 10:30 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.; Century Duals, 1 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Williston, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Carrington at Shiloh Christian, 2:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Fargo North-South, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Century Duals, 1 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Sunday, Feb. 5

College men’s basketball: Dawson at United Tribes, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Carroll (Mont.) at Minot, 9 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Bemidji State at U-Mary

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: U.S Open, Match Play, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech

FOX — Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, New York

FS1 — UConn at Georgetown

12 p.m.

CBS — Texas Tech at Baylor

1 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Louisville

FS1 — Butler at Marquette

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Iowa

3 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Indiana

ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas St.

4 p.m.

FOX — St. John's at Xavier

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Creighton

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Southern Cal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: Mobile, Ala.

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round

NBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — L.A. Lakers at New Orleans

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Golden State

NHL

2 p.m.

ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brianna Flynn netted a hat trick for Bismarck in a 5-2 win over Minot. Haleigh Springen added a goal and two assists for the Blizzard.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): K.C. Claymore poured in 28 points to lead Standing Rock over Glen Ullin-Hebron 84-69. Cody Two Bears added 19 points in the win. Paul Schaaf’s 15 points topped the Bearcats.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tim Evenson and Steve McDonald scored 19 points each for St. Mary’s in a 53-52 win over Dickinson. Terry Braun’s 16 points topped the Midgets.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Feb. 1, 2015 – New England beat Seattle 28-24.

