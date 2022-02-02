Morning Kickoff: Feb. 3

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Feb. 3

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Century, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College indoor track: Bison Open, Fargo.

College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.

College basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Jamestown Duals, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Minot Invitational, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Minot at Hazen-Beulah

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

FS1 — Iowa at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Diego

9 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Colorado

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — USC at Arizona State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

9 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

7 p.m.

NFLN — East-West Shrine Bowl: From Las Vegas

CURLING

6:35 p.m.

USA — Olympics: Canada vs. Switzerland, Mixed Doubles

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Olympics: U.S. vs. Sweden, Mixed Doubles

FIGURE SKATING

7 p.m.

NBC — Olympics: Team Event

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach Links

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

10:10 p.m.

USA — Olympics: Russia vs. Switzerland, Beijing

NBA

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Atlanta

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A late free throw by DeWayne Liggins helped Bismarck State College to a 73-72 win over Dawson. A 26-point, 13-rebound double-double for BSC post Garet Tucker was enough to push the Mystics to the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century goalie Jon Weisgerber made a number of key save in the Patriots’ 2-1 win over Minot. Jeremy Walth and Dave Mickelson scored goals.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Free-throw shooting saved St. Mary’s as the Saints defeated defending state champion Minot, 67-62. Jim Weisgerber nailed both ends of his trip to the line with 28 seconds left, and Dave Clark put the contest away with two more free points with three ticks left on the clock.

TRIVIA ANSWER

New England with 11. Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh have played in eight.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

