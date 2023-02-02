MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Feb. 3

College indoor track: U-Mary at Bison Open.

College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Augustana, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan triangular, 4 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school boys wrestling: Valley City Duals, 5 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Minot Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Saturday, Feb. 4

College men’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 9 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Valley City State at Minot, 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Williston, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century Invitational, 10:30 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.; Century Duals, 1 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Williston, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Carrington at Shiloh Christian, 2:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Fargo North-South, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Century Duals, 1 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota-Crookston at University of Mary

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Hazen at Killdeer

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN — Orlando at Minnesota

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NHL All-Star Skills Competition

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon (WTA), Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): An upset win by Bismarck freshman heavyweight Tristan Hall over Century’s Shawn Greenwood kickstarted a 36-19 Demon win over their Patriot rivals. Hall, nicknamed T-bone by teammates, beat Greenwood, the state’s fourth-ranked 285-pounder, 4-3 thanks to a takedown with five seconds left in the match after a busy third period. The win kick-started a 7-1 match run by the Demons to build a big lead the Patriots couldn’t come back from.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Team North Dakota moved just two wins away from a National Junior Curling Championship title with a 5-4 comeback win over Ohio that kept their record perfect at 9-0. Ohio led 4-3 in the 10th end, but North Dakota scored twice to take the lead and the win. A rematch with the Buckeye State squad was in the cards for North Dakota, as the Ohio team beat Minnesota’s Junior B team 6-3 for a shot at redemption.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A hustling defense and sharp-shooting, opportunistic offense led Bismarck Junior College to its fourth win in five games, 98-90 over Dawson. Guards Jeff Peel and Ron Fiechtner and forward Mike Stoy helped build an early lead for the Mystics, and it allowed them to hold off the charging Buccaneers. Fiechtner, Stoy and Cal Redding all finished with 20 points apiece, and Peel and Dave Barton each had 14 points. Roger Cramer and Nelson Burrell of Dawson each had game-high 24 point outings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The first member of the Minnesota Wild selected for the NHL All-Star Game was Marian Gaborik in 2003.

