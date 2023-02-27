MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, March 1

College men’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: Miles at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Adrian College (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

Thursday, March 2

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7 p.m.

Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain vs. No. 1 Century, 3 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Legacy vs. No. 4 Bismarck, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 10 Williston vs. No. 2 Minot, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown vs. No. 3 Mandan, 8:15 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 1 Century, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown vs. No. 4 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Mandan vs. No. 2 Minot, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary's vs. No. 3 Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.; Game 2: No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Century vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies, 12 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Minot vs. No. 4 West Fargo, 2:15 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck vs. No. 3 Mandan, 7:45 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events schedule.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

6 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Duke

ESPN2 — Iowa at Indiana

ESPNU — Boston College at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Hilton Head Intercollegiate: Second Round, South Carolina

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Miami

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Memphis

9 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco; WTA: Austin, Monterrey, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): West Region Senior Athlete of the Year scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Century defeated Minot 4-2 in the region championship game. Will Renner sealed the victory with an empty-net goal. Jack Abfalter made 18 saves in goal for the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Shiloh Christian outscored Standing Rock 14-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 48-41 Region 5 semifinal victory in Mandan. Kendra Grubb’s 18 points were a game-high for the Skyhawks. Cassidy Jones topped the Warriors with 12 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s wrestling team rolled to their sixth tournament victory of the season by winning their seventh consecutive Region IV wrestling crown. Qualifying all 12 of their wrestlers for state, the Demons also won nine of the 12 possible region championships on their way to a 147-point performance. Wayne Goering, Rhett Hilzendeger, Brad Monson, Doug Weisz, Mark Reimnitz, Ken Gabriel, Terry Bunk, Mike Mayer and Brad Jenner won region championships for the Demons.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot Ryan won three championships in a row from 2013-2015.

