MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, March 1
College men’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: Miles at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Adrian College (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.
Thursday, March 2
College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7 p.m.
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain vs. No. 1 Century, 3 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Legacy vs. No. 4 Bismarck, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 10 Williston vs. No. 2 Minot, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown vs. No. 3 Mandan, 8:15 p.m.
People are also reading…
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 1 Century, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown vs. No. 4 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Mandan vs. No. 2 Minot, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary's vs. No. 3 Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.; Game 2: No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.
High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Century vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies, 12 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Minot vs. No. 4 West Fargo, 2:15 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck vs. No. 3 Mandan, 7:45 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events schedule.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
6 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Duke
ESPN2 — Iowa at Indiana
ESPNU — Boston College at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
8 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Hilton Head Intercollegiate: Second Round, South Carolina
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets
2 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Miami
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers at Memphis
9 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN – N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco; WTA: Austin, Monterrey, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): West Region Senior Athlete of the Year scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Century defeated Minot 4-2 in the region championship game. Will Renner sealed the victory with an empty-net goal. Jack Abfalter made 18 saves in goal for the Patriots.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Shiloh Christian outscored Standing Rock 14-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 48-41 Region 5 semifinal victory in Mandan. Kendra Grubb’s 18 points were a game-high for the Skyhawks. Cassidy Jones topped the Warriors with 12 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s wrestling team rolled to their sixth tournament victory of the season by winning their seventh consecutive Region IV wrestling crown. Qualifying all 12 of their wrestlers for state, the Demons also won nine of the 12 possible region championships on their way to a 147-point performance. Wayne Goering, Rhett Hilzendeger, Brad Monson, Doug Weisz, Mark Reimnitz, Ken Gabriel, Terry Bunk, Mike Mayer and Brad Jenner won region championships for the Demons.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Minot Ryan won three championships in a row from 2013-2015.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)