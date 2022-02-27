Morning Kickoff: Feb. 28

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Feb. 28

College basketball: NSIC tournament semifinals.

College baseball: University of Mary at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament, first round games at home sites.

College baseball: U-Mary at Colorado State-Pueblo, 2 p.m.

College basketball: NSIC tournament championship games.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Davenport (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

Wednesday, March 2

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Eckerd (Fla.) at Orlando, Fla.

Thursday, March 3

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 2 Grafton vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; No. 3 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2:45 p.m.; No. 1 Kindred vs. Beulah, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 5 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, 8:15 p.m.

College baseball: Bismarck State at Dakota State, Noon/2 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Charleston, 11:15 a.m. and Holy Family, 1:30 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Oakland (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Minot vs. Jamestown, 3 p.m. Game 2: No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Mandan, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Legacy, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: West Region tournament, at Bismarck Event Center (Exhibit Hall), Quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Watford City, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Minot vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at North Carolina

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

8 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Fresno St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

NBA

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Cleveland

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Only four players scored for Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, but that’s all they needed as they downed Napoleon 63-54 in the Region 3 championship. One of the four was Tanner Purintun, who poured in 31 points to push the Lions through to the state tournament in Grand Forks. Wade Rath-Wald led the Imperials with 19 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary’s men’s basketball team subverted the expectations of a close contest between fourth and fifth seeds as it pounded fifth-seeded Mayville 103-67 in the DAC-10 quarterfinals. Mary’s Troy Blount led all scorers with 21 points, James Gould and Darrell Williams each had 18. James Battle added 16 more. The Marauders shot 60 percent in the first half.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck got a clutch free throw from Mark Swanson in the final 10 seconds of regulation and two more from Jim Binegar in overtime to snatch victory from the clutches of defeat against Minot, 69-64. Four Demons hoopsters finished in double digits, but Minot’s Wayne Whitty led all scorers with 26.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Grand Forks Central with 29.

