MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Feb. 27

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, March 1

College basketball: Region 13 Tournament.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Adrian College (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

Thursday, March 2

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7 p.m.

Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain vs. No. 1 Century, 3 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Legacy vs. No. 4 Bismarck, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 10 Williston vs. No. 2 Minot, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown vs. No. 3 Mandan, 8:15 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 1 Century, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown vs. No. 4 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Mandan vs. No. 2 Minot, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary's vs. No. 3 Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.; Game 2: No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Century vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies, 12 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Minot vs. No. 4 West Fargo, 2:15 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck vs. No. 3 Mandan, 7:45 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events schedule.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Iowa St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco; WTA: Austin, Monterrey, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s and Minot exchanged the lead 24 times before the Saints pulled out a 75-69 victory. Ben Weisbeck’s 18 points paced the Saints. Brian Obritsch added 16 in the win. Minot was topped by Brandon VanDusen’s game-high 21 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck scored 21-first quarter points and never looked back for a 71-56 road victory over Minot. Courtney Landers topped the Demons with 17 points. Annie Vossler contributed 16 in the win. Ashley Mayer was high-scorer for the Majettes with 15 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A six-goal performance by winger Mark Paulson wasn’t quite enough as an overmatched Grand Forks Wheat King squad fell 8-6 to the Estevan Bruins at the Bismarck Civic Center. Paulson scored two goals in all three periods. Estevan wingers Ernie Powell and Scott Blackstock each had two goals in the victory. John Lutz, Gerry Leslie, Gerry Robinson, and Brian Ireland each had single tallies to edge the Kings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2015 -- Minot defeated Grand Forks Central 2-1.

