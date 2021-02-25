 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Feb. 26

Friday, Feb. 26

College hockey: UND at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

College men’s indoor track: NSIC Indoor meet, Mankato, Minn.

High school boys basketball: District 9 tournament at St. Mary’s High School, quarterfinals: New Salem-Almont vs. Grant County, 5:45 p.m.; Standing Rock vs. Solen, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: State tournament: semifinals, Grand Forks Central vs. Fargo South-Shanley, 6:30 p.m.; West Fargo vs. Grand Forks Central, 9 p.m. Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks.

High school girls basketball: West Region play-in game: Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Fargo North-South vs. Grand Forks, 11 a.m.; Fargo Davies vs. Bismarck, 1:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: State meet, Jamestown, 4 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – UND at Omaha

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Richmond at Saint Louis

FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia St. at South Alabama

FS1 — Nevada at Utah St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Second Round

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: WGC at The Concession, Second Round

 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

11 a.m./1:30 p.m.

ABC -- N.D. girls semifinals

6:30/9 p.m.

ABC -- N.D. boys semifinals

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Boston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Los Angeles Lakers

NBAGL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Maddy Gendreau showed again why she is a Miss Hockey finalist, racking up six points as Bismarck routed Williston 10-1 in a consolation bracket game at the state hockey tournament in Grand Forks. Gendreau, the state's leading scorer, scored two goals and dished out four assists for the winning Blizzard. Brianna Flynn scored three goals and added an assist for Bismarck.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary faced long odds as it faced fifth-ranked Dickinson State in the DAC-10 basketball tournament semifinals at Dickinson. The Blue Hawks prevailed 75-61 to advance to the finals. James Gould scored 20 points for U-Mary, which concludes its season at 18-11. Marion Lewis finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mary College's Dave Drechsler and Assumption College's Denny Dickinsheets put on a shooting clinic at St. Mary's High School. Dickinsheets won the scoring battle, but Drechsler got the last laugh as Mary emerged victorious 94-92. Dickinsheets led all scorers with 39 points and Drechsler tallied 35. The game was the final regular-season contest for Assumption, which will close its doors at the end of the current school year.

TRIVIA ANSWER

West Fargo defeated Bismarck 2-1 in the 2014 state championship game.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

