Morning Kickoff: Feb. 26

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary faced long odds as it faced fifth-ranked Dickinson State in the DAC-10 basketball tournament semifinals at Dickinson. The Blue Hawks prevailed 75-61 to advance to the finals. James Gould scored 20 points for U-Mary, which concludes its season at 18-11. Marion Lewis finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mary College's Dave Drechsler and Assumption College's Denny Dickinsheets put on a shooting clinic at St. Mary's High School. Dickinsheets won the scoring battle, but Drechsler got the last laugh as Mary emerged victorious 94-92. Dickinsheets led all scorers with 39 points and Drechsler tallied 35. The game was the final regular-season contest for Assumption, which will close its doors at the end of the current school year.