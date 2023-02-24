MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Feb. 25
College baseball: U-Mary at Metro State (Colo.), 1 p.m.
College basketball: NSIC tournament quarterfinals at Sioux Falls, S.D.
College hockey: North Dakota at Colorado College, 7 p.m.; ACHA Division 2 West Regional.
College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships at Mankato, Minn.
College softball: U-Mary at Washburn (Kan.), 1:30 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Newman (Kan.) at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck State at Madison College, 8 a.m.; Bismarck State at Rochester CTC, 10 a.m.
College wrestling: NCAA Division II Super Regional at Aberdeen, S.D.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Duluth at Virginia, Minn., 11 a.m.
High school boys hockey: State tournament at Grand Forks: fifth place (1:15 p.m.); third place (3:30 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).
High school boys swimming: West Region meet at BSC Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.
High school girls hockey: West Fargo at Legacy-Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: State meet at Jamestown, 1 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
College baseball: University of Mary at Metro State (Colo.), 1 p.m.
College basketball: NSIC tournament quarterfinals at Sioux Falls, S.D.
College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships at Mankato, Minn.
College basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 1/3 p.m.; United Tribes at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Northwest Missouri State at Washburn, Kan., 9:30 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Fort Hays State (Kan.) at Washburn, 1:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. St. Cloud State at Virginia, Minn., 9 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Colorado College
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — UConn at St. John's
ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa
ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech
FOX — Creighton at Villanova
1 p.m.
CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona
ESPN — Texas at Baylor
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Alabama
3 p.m.
CBS — Auburn at Kentucky
ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Miami
5 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Indiana at Purdue
7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Houston at East Carolina
9 p.m.
ESPN — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Gonzaga
ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawaii
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — UConn at DePaul
GOLF
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Third round
GYMNASTICS
12 p.m.
NBC — USGA: The Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Philadelphia
NHL
12 p.m.
ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Washington
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at St. Louis
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: NY City at Nashville
XFL
6 p.m.
FX — D.C. at Vegas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Taylor Schafer poured in 28 points to lead Bismarck over Dickinson 79-74. Troy Hausauer added 18 points. Dickinson was topped by Jordan Krieg with 19.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Standing Rock edged Elgin-New Leipzig 44-42 in the District 9 championship game. Cassidy Jones netted 12 points to lead the Warriors. Terra Fisher’s layup with 90 seconds left was the go-ahead hoop.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College ended its season with a 97-87 win over Williston State College. Cal Redding topped the Mystics with 28 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fargo North and Grafton-Park River each with four.
