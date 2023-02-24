MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Feb. 25

College baseball: U-Mary at Metro State (Colo.), 1 p.m.

College basketball: NSIC tournament quarterfinals at Sioux Falls, S.D.

College hockey: North Dakota at Colorado College, 7 p.m.; ACHA Division 2 West Regional.

College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships at Mankato, Minn.

College softball: U-Mary at Washburn (Kan.), 1:30 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Newman (Kan.) at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck State at Madison College, 8 a.m.; Bismarck State at Rochester CTC, 10 a.m.

College wrestling: NCAA Division II Super Regional at Aberdeen, S.D.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Duluth at Virginia, Minn., 11 a.m.

High school boys hockey: State tournament at Grand Forks: fifth place (1:15 p.m.); third place (3:30 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

High school boys swimming: West Region meet at BSC Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.

High school girls hockey: West Fargo at Legacy-Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school gymnastics: State meet at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

College baseball: University of Mary at Metro State (Colo.), 1 p.m.

College basketball: NSIC tournament quarterfinals at Sioux Falls, S.D.

College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships at Mankato, Minn.

College basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 1/3 p.m.; United Tribes at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Northwest Missouri State at Washburn, Kan., 9:30 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Fort Hays State (Kan.) at Washburn, 1:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. St. Cloud State at Virginia, Minn., 9 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Colorado College

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — UConn at St. John's

ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa

ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech

FOX — Creighton at Villanova

1 p.m.

CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona

ESPN — Texas at Baylor

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Alabama

3 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Kentucky

ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Miami

5 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Duke

ESPN2 — Houston at East Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPN — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Gonzaga

ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawaii

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — UConn at DePaul

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Third round

GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.

NBC — USGA: The Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Philadelphia

NHL

12 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Washington

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at St. Louis

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: NY City at Nashville

XFL

6 p.m.

FX — D.C. at Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Taylor Schafer poured in 28 points to lead Bismarck over Dickinson 79-74. Troy Hausauer added 18 points. Dickinson was topped by Jordan Krieg with 19.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Standing Rock edged Elgin-New Leipzig 44-42 in the District 9 championship game. Cassidy Jones netted 12 points to lead the Warriors. Terra Fisher’s layup with 90 seconds left was the go-ahead hoop.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College ended its season with a 97-87 win over Williston State College. Cal Redding topped the Mystics with 28 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Fargo North and Grafton-Park River each with four.

