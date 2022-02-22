Morning Kickoff: Feb. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Feb. 23

College hockey: University of Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: University of Mary at Winona State, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: University of Mary at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan: third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

College hockey: ACHA D2 West Regional at Littleton, Colo.

College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships, Mankato, Minn.

High school boys hockey: State tournament at Fargo Scheels Arena: No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 12 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo South vs. No. 3 West Minot, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Mandan, 5:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Legacy vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Red River, 8 p.m.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Fargo Scheels Arena: No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. No. 8 Grand Forks, 11 a.m.; West Fargo United vs. Mandan, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Jamestown, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Fargo North-South vs. No. 6 Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

College men’s basketball: Region 13 tournament at United Tribes: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Gogebic, 7 p.m.

College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships, Mankato, Minn.

College hockey: Western Michigan at North Dakota, 7 p.m.; ACHA D2 West Regional at Littleton, Colo.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Newman (Kan.), 12:30 p.m. and Washburn (Kan.), 4:30 p.m. at Topeka, Kan.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Standing Rock, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: State tournament at Fargo Scheels Arena.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Fargo Scheels Arena.

High school gymnastics: State meet at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at St. John's

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

ESPN — Duke at Virginia

ESPN2 — TCU at Texas

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Arizona

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Atletico Madrid, Round of 16, Leg 1

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Saprissa at Pumas, Round of 16, Leg 2

WOMEN’S SOCCER

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Iceland, Frisco, Texas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck placed five players on the All-West Region hockey team. Representing the Blizzard are Brianna Flynn, Haleigh Springan, Abby Beehler, Taylor Erhardt and Erin Clayburgh. Caitlin Bellon of Mandan also was selected.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Clint Schilke poured in 32 points to help Beulah outlast Williston 76-74 in double overtime. Ryan Richter added 21 points for the Miners. Casey Schmitz was the high-scorer for the Coyotes, netting 26 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mark Swanson netted 21 points as Bismarck topped Mandan 58-43 to clinch the Southwest Region basketball crown. Tom Petrik added 14 points for the Demons and Harley Good Bear 10 for the 16-5 Demons. Ron Crouse led Mandan with 16 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

104-104.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

