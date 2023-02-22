MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Feb. 23

College baseball: U-Mary at Regis (Colo.), 1 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dawson, 8:30 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dawson, 6:30 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, 12 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 4 West Century, 8 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 3 Central McLean, third-place game (6 p.m.); No. 2 Garrison vs. No. 1 Shiloh Christian, championship (7:30).

High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Century-St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

College women’s basketball: NSIC playoffs: Wayne State vs. U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

College baseball: U-Mary at Metro State (Colo.), 1 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Pittsburg State (Kan.) at Washburn, Kan., Noon; U-Mary vs. Emporia State (Kan.) at Washburn, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State at Northeast CC, 6 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus in Virginia, Minn., 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Jamestown, 2 p.m., Jamestown Civic Center; Shiloh Christian at Wilton-Wing, 7 p.m.; West Region play-in: St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: State tournament at Grand Forks: loser out (12/2:15 p.m.); semifinals (5:30/8 p.m.).

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Jamestown, 12 p.m., Jamestown Civic Center.

High school girls hockey: Fargo North-South at Mandan, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; West Fargo at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school gymnastics: State meet at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, Third-place game

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Bowman County vs. Grant County-Mott-Regent, Championship

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Century

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Penn St. at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego at Gonzaga

FS1 — UCLA at Utah

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Tennessee

GOLF

2 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round

2 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Columbus

8 p.m.

ESPN — Calgary at Vegas

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Doha, Marseille, Rio de Janeiro; WTA: Dubai, Merida

XFL

8 p.m.

FX — St. Louis at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): University of Mary distance runner Melissa Agnew was named women’s track athlete of the week in the Northern Sun. The All-American senior placed third in the individual mile at the Iowa State Classic, clocking a time of 4:45.92, her second-best time of the season and an NCAA automatic qualifying mark. She continued her day by helping to lead the Marauders to an easy victory in the distance medley relay, running the anchor mile in a blazing 4:46.79.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A very loveless game awaited Bismarck Bobcats fans, as the team “celebrated” Valentine’s Day with a penalty-filled 5-4 shootout win over Wichita Falls. The teams combined for 104 penalty minutes, 57 of which were assigned to the Bobcats, thanks to a pair of fights that broke out midway through the third period. The penalties, not to mention the ejection of the four players involved on both sides, helped get Wichita Falls, which had trailed 3-1 to that point, back into the game. The teams tied 2-2 during the first five shootout attempts, with Bill Johnson and Drew Sando converting for Bismarck, then Sean Nappo scored for the Bobcats in the first round of the sudden-death shootout.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mary College’s third basketball season finished on a down note, as the Marauders lost a 100-87 decision to UND-Williston. Robert Ness led the Tetons with 31 points, helping keep his team in the game until they pushed past the Marauders with 6:21 to go in the second half. Bob Nagel had a monster game for Mary with 24 points and 20 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wayne State, who beat the Marauders 54-52 in the first round of the 2019 tournament at the MAC.

