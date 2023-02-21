MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Feb. 22

College women’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: Wayne State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., MAC

College baseball: U-Mary at Regis (Colo.), 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

College baseball: University of Mary at Regis (Colo.), 1 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dawson, 8:30 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dawson, 6:30 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Grand Forks Red River No. 4 West Jamestown, 12 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 4 West Century, 8 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School: third-place game (6 p.m.), championship (7:30).

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Wayne State at U-Mary

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Bellarmine at Jacksonville

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at UConn

6 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati

ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Alabama at South Carolina

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.

GOLF

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: India Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club -

LACROSSE

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Atlas vs. Whipsnakes, Washington

NHL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Dallas

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at RB Leipzig, Leg 1, Round of 16

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Doha, Rio de Janeiro, Marseille; WTA: Merida, Dubai

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m.

TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Frisco, Texas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Chris Brown scored in the third overtime to lift Century to a 3-2 win in quarterfinal play of the state hockey tournament in Grand Forks. Alec Rauhauer, who had scored earlier, assisted on the goal along with Mason Przybilla. Grant Dockter also scored. Jack Abfalter had 26 saves in goal.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck downed Dickinson 44-20 in Minot to remain the only team to win a state dual wrestling title. Scott Glasser (119 pounds), Travis Lang (125), Kyle Mahlum (152) and heavyweight Aaron Silbernagel all won by pin for the Demons. Marc Mellmer (130) and Matt Michaelson (171) won by pin for Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Quinn Diede poured in 28 points as Wilton scored 21 first-quarter points en route to a 90-point performance against Underwood. Jim Walker added 18 points in the Wilton win. Top scorer for Washburn was Bob Fransen with 18 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

North Carolina State (1974-75), South Carolina (1969-70) and UCLA (1965-66).

