MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Feb. 22
College women’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: Wayne State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., MAC
College baseball: U-Mary at Regis (Colo.), 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
College baseball: University of Mary at Regis (Colo.), 1 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dawson, 8:30 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dawson, 6:30 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Grand Forks Red River No. 4 West Jamestown, 12 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 4 West Century, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School: third-place game (6 p.m.), championship (7:30).
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Wayne State at U-Mary
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Bellarmine at Jacksonville
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at UConn
6 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati
ESPNU — South Florida at UCF
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at DePaul
8 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Alabama at South Carolina
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
GOLF
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club
2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: India Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club -
LACROSSE
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Atlas vs. Whipsnakes, Washington
NHL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Dallas
SOCCER
2 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at RB Leipzig, Leg 1, Round of 16
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP: Doha, Rio de Janeiro, Marseille; WTA: Merida, Dubai
WOMEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m.
TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Frisco, Texas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Chris Brown scored in the third overtime to lift Century to a 3-2 win in quarterfinal play of the state hockey tournament in Grand Forks. Alec Rauhauer, who had scored earlier, assisted on the goal along with Mason Przybilla. Grant Dockter also scored. Jack Abfalter had 26 saves in goal.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck downed Dickinson 44-20 in Minot to remain the only team to win a state dual wrestling title. Scott Glasser (119 pounds), Travis Lang (125), Kyle Mahlum (152) and heavyweight Aaron Silbernagel all won by pin for the Demons. Marc Mellmer (130) and Matt Michaelson (171) won by pin for Dickinson.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Quinn Diede poured in 28 points as Wilton scored 21 first-quarter points en route to a 90-point performance against Underwood. Jim Walker added 18 points in the Wilton win. Top scorer for Washburn was Bob Fransen with 18 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
North Carolina State (1974-75), South Carolina (1969-70) and UCLA (1965-66).
