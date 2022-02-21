Morning Kickoff: Feb. 22

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan: semifinals, 6 -- Shiloh Christian vs. Grand County; 7:45 p.m. (Teams TBD).

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

College hockey: University of Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: University of Mary at Winona State, 6 p.m.; Region XIII Tournament, quarterfinals: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m., Armory.

College women’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: University of Mary at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan: third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

College hockey: ACHA D2 West Regional at Littleton, Colo.

College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships, Mankato, Minn.

High school boys hockey: State tournament at Fargo Scheels Arena: No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 12 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo South vs. No. 3 West Minot, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Mandan, 5:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Legacy vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Red River, 8 p.m.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Fargo Scheels Arena: No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. No. 8 Grand Forks, 11 a.m.; West Fargo United vs. Mandan, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Jamestown, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Fargo North-South vs. No. 6 Minot, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Dickinson at St. Mary’s

KLXX (1270 AM) – Grant County vs. Shiloh

7:45 p.m.

KFYR – Dickinson at St. Mary’s

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

FS1 — Villanova at UConn

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas

9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Lille at Chelsea, Round of 16, Leg 1

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Malik Wood poured in 30 points and dished out eight assists as Bismarck State College edged North Dakota State College of Science 109-107. Garet Tucker added 29 points in the win, while DeWayne Liggins was right behind with 22 points. Greg Tucker topped the Wildcats with 22 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century knocked off top-seeded Fargo North 1-0 in double overtime at the state hockey tournament in Grand Forks. Dallas Bossort netted the game-winner in the second extra period. Alan Jechort and Tom Hardmeyer assisted. Jon Weisgerber stopped all 20 shots he faced in goal as the Spartans were beaten for just the third time in 24 games.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The overpowering backcourt duo of Dave Drechsler and Jim Hughes were unstoppable in a Mary College 116-94 win over UND-Williston. Drechsler found the hole for 41 points. Hughes fired in 31 of his own.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Anthony Davis scored 52 points in the 2017 All-Star Game played in New Orleans.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0