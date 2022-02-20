Morning Kickoff: Feb. 21

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Feb. 21

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan: Washburn vs. Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.; Wilton-Wing vs. Grant County, 4:30 p.m.; New Salem-Almont vs. Garrison, 6 p.m.; Flasher vs. Central McLean, 7:30 p.m.

College baseball: University of Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 12 p.m. (2).

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan: semifinals, 6/7:45 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

College men’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: University of Mary at Winona State, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: University of Mary at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan: third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

College hockey: ACHA D2 West Regional at Littleton, Colo.

College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships, Mankato, Minn.

High school boys hockey: State tournament at Fargo Scheels Arena.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Fargo Scheels Arena: No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. No. 8 Grand Forks, 11 a.m.; West Fargo United vs. Mandan, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Jamestown, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Fargo North-South vs. No. 6 Minot, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Maryland

FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A big second half gave the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks plenty of breathing room as they claimed their fifth straight District 9 boys basketball title over Flasher, 59-39. Flasher’s Taylor Krenz had the game-high mark in scoring with 15, but three Skyhawk players -- Aaron Hultstrand, Donovan Lambert, and Matt Rask -- broke double-figures in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Troy Blount totaled 21 points, while James Gould and Darrell Williams netted 18 points each in the University of Mary’s 103-67 rout of Mayville State in the quarterfinal round of the DAC-10 tournament. James Battle added 16 points for the 20-9 Marauders.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Lee Colburn poured in 35 points to lead South Dakota State in its 103-83 victory over North Dakota State in Fargo. Mike Kuppich topped the Bison with 20 points. Tom Driscoll added 19 in defeat.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Lee Petty on Feb. 22, 1959. Petty was driving an Oldsmobile with an average speed of 135.521 mph.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

