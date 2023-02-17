MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Feb. 18
College indoor track: Marauder Indoor Tune-up, 11 a.m.
College basketball: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College hockey: St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex, Mandan.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 3:15 p.m.; Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at Minot: state qualifiers (11 a.m./1:15 p.m.), championship (3:30 p.m.).
High school girls hockey: Fargo Davies at Legacy-Bismarck, 1 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Devils Lake at Century-St. Mary’s, 3:15 p.m., CIC.
People are also reading…
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: State tournament at Fargo, 10 a.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
College women’s tennis: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Mandan
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – St. Cloud at North Dakota
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Austin
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: Daytona 200
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Daytona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Indiana
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia
FOX — Seton Hall at UConn
12 p.m.
CBS — Tennessee at Kentucky
1 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
ESPN2 — Florida at Arkansas
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
ESPN2 — Southern U. vs. Grambling St.
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Providence
5 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Missouri
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at St. John's
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona
FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — BYU at Saint Mary's
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
FOX — UConn at Villanova
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Midco — St. Cloud State at UND
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: From Riviera, Third Round, Los Angeles
NBA
7 p.m.
TNT — Skills Challenge, Three-Point, and Slam Dunk Contest
NHL
7 p.m.
ABC — Washington vs. Carolina
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBC — USATF: Indoor Championships, Albuquerque
XFL
2 p.m.
ABC — Vegas at Arlington
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Orlando at Houston
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Kendrick Eagle netted 18 points for Solen in its 77-66 win over Wakpala, S.D. Kendall Eagle added 12 in the victory. Shane Oka’s 21 were a game-high for Wakpala.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): T.J. Sailer (112 pounds), Scott Glasser (119), Travis Lang (125), Ryan Stockert (130), Mike Lund (135) and Aaron Silbernagel (215) won individual titles at the West Region meet for Bismarck, but Dickinson came away with the team title. The Midgets edged the Demons, 221.50-205.50.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jerry Waelhof pumped in 24 points to lead Steele to a 58-51 win over Zeeland. Jeff Wamsley poured in 28 points to lead all scorers for Zeeland.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Denny Hamlin and 2019 and 2020.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)