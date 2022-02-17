Morning Kickoff: Feb. 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Feb. 18

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament, first round at home sites.

College baseball: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 1 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 8 p.m.

College indoor track: Stinger Open, Spearfish, S.D.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State, 7:30 p.m. at Minot.

High school boys basketball: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at VFW Sports Center: loser out (11/1:15 p.m.); semifinals (5/7:30 p.m.)

High school boys wrestling: State tournament at Fargo, 11 a.m.

High school girls hockey: Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: State tournament at Fargo.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

College baseball: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 1 and 4 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

College indoor track: Stinger Open, Spearfish, S.D.; North Dakota Indoor Tune-Up, Grand Forks.

College basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m., MAC.

College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Montana State-Billings, 7 p.m. at Minot.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. St. Cloud State, 3 p.m. at Fargo.

High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 3:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 4 p.m.

High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at VFW Sports Center: state qualifiers (11/1:15 p.m.), championship, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Jamestown Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school wrestling: State tournament at Fargo, 10 a.m.

High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school gymnastics: West Region meet at Jamestown.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Mandan

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – UND at Minnesota-Duluth

NAHL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Daytona International Speedway

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Richmond at VCU

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Wright St. at Oakland

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: From Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course

NBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Cleveland

8 p.m.

TNT — Rising Stars Competition, Cleveland

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – Florida at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mariah Marsh had two goals and an assist in Mandan’s 5-2 win over Bottineau. Sabryna Tysver and Solvei Stenslie also scored for the Braves. Maddie Huber had two assists.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): It took seven rounds, but the Bobcats outlasted tenacious Fairbanks 4-3 in a shootout. Jon Rudnick scored the winning goal in the skills competition and assisted on Bismarck’s first goal.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club selected wrestler Bruce Hartwig as its Athlete of the Month for January. Hartwig earned the award by notching pins against Dickinson and Dickinson Trinity in duals and finishing fourth in the Western Dakota Association tournament.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Carrington won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

