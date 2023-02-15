MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Feb. 16

College men’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at Minot: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:15 p.m.; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Bismarck, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school wrestling: State tournament at Fargo, 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

College hockey: St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at Minot, 11 a.m.

High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Fargo Davies at Century-St. Mary’s, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Legacy at Moorhead, Minn., 7 p.m.

High school wrestling: State tournament at Fargo, 10 a.m.

High school gymnastics: West Region meet at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Northern State at U-Mary

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Duel 1 and Duel 2 at Daytona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at SMU

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Radford

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Iowa

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at Morehead St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — California at USC

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Washington St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, Clearwater, Fla.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana, Clearwater, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. vs. Arizona, Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Chicago

7 p.m.

BSN – Washington at Minnesota

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

NHL

8 p.m.

ESPN — New Jersey at St. Louis

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Delray Beach, Rotterdam, Buenos Aires; WTA: Doha

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Alec Rauhauser had two goals and two assists as Century clinched its fourth straight West Region regular season title with a 6-5 win over Bottineau-Rugby. Chris Brown had a goal and two assists and Byrne Curl had two assists as well for the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Natalie Brunner netted 21 points as the University of Mary stretches its winning streak to 12 games with a 76-54 win over Valley City State. Nicole Meier contributed 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College got 17 points each from Cal Redding, Dave Barton and Ron Fiechtner in a 90-82 win over Miles City Community College. Paul Bauman added 12 points, including eight in the second half.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Michael Jordan at 30.12. Wilt Chamberlain (30.07), Elgin Baylor (27.36), Kevin Durant (27.28) and LeBron James (27.23) round out the top five.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)