Morning Kickoff: Feb. 15

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Feb. 15

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Feb. 17

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at VFW Sports Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 8 Dickinson/No. 9 Mandan winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Williston, 1:15 p.m.; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby/No. 10 Hazen-Beulah winner, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Century, 7:15 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: State tournament at Fargo.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: State tournament at Fargo, 10 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:45/7:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Indiana

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

10 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Nevada

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT -- Boston at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

BSN – Charlotte at Minnesota

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

OLYMPICS (Live events)

BIATHLON

11:30 a.m.

USA — Men's Biathlon

BODSLED

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Cross-Country Skiing

CURLING

7:05 p.m.

CNBC — Women's Curling (U.S. vs. Canada)

10 p.m.

USA — Men's Curling (Quarterfinal)

HOCKEY

9:25 a.m.

USA — Men's hockey (Playoff)

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Men's hockey (Quarterfinal)

2:40 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Men's hockey (Quarterfinal)

MULTIPLE EVENTS

7 p.m.

NBC — Figure Skating (Women's); Bobsled; Speedskating; Alpine Skiing

SKIING

9:30 a.m.

USA — Men's Nordic Combined

SPPEDSKATING

5:50 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Women's Speedskating; Men's Speedskating

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Darius Sparks scored 22 points to lead the way for St. Mary’s in its 75-62 win over Minot. The Magicians had beaten the Saints a week earlier by 10.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Megan Espeland poured in 31 points and Shannon Gunville added 19 for Bismarck State College in its 105-76 win over United Tribes. Espeland also grabbed 10 rebounds. June Renville carried the load for the Thunderbirds with 27 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck scored just enough late in the contest to snap a 10-game winning streak by the Williston Coyotes, 66-64. A six-point salvo from Merle Adams, Tom Petrik and Mark Swanson pushed the Demons from a four-point deficit to a two-point lead, which they would hold despite several attempts before the buzzer by Williston.

TRIVIA ANSWER

New England and Denver each have five Super Bowl losses, one more than Buffalo and Minnesota.

