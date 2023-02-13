MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Feb. 14

College baseball: U-Mary at Southern Nazarene (Okla.), Noon/3 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century-St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region State, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region State, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

College men’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at Minot.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school wrestling: State tournament at Fargo.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:50 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Mandan at Bismarck

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Richardton-Taylor at Killdeer

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke

ESPN2 — Missouri at Auburn

ESPNU — Illinois at Penn St.

FS1 — Creighton at Providence

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma

FS1 — St. John's at DePaul

COLLEGE LACROSSE

4 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Johns Hopkins

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at L.A. Clippers

SOCCER

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — English Championship: Burnley at Watford

CBS — Champions League: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, Leg 1, Round of 16

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Delray Beach, Rotterdam, Buenos Aires; WTA: Doha, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): McKenna Flyberg poured in 23 points to lead Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock to a 62-52 win over Strasburg-Zeeland. Amber Umber added 15 points for the Lions. Brittany Moser’s 16 points paced Strasburg-Zeeland. Courtney Bubach contributed 13 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After losing three of their last four games, Bismarck pulled off an upset of No. 2-ranked Mandan, 69-60. Thirty-one fouls and 22 turnovers helped do in the Braves, with four of Mandan’s five starters fouling out. A big three-pointer by Kate Muggerud made it 64-58 Demons with two minutes to play. Courtney Landers led all scorers with 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Demons.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): With the results finalized, the top teams in the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Bowling Association three-week tournament at Ten Spot Lanes showed Ted Nagel Farm Insurance as the top team, totaling 2824 pins. Following were Gil’s Bismarck Bowling Center at 2808 and the Police Department team with 2807.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bill Belichick with six. Chuck Knoll has four. Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs have three.

