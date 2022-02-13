Morning Kickoff: Feb. 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Feb. 14

College men’s basketball: Miles at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Miles at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school hockey: West Region play-in game: Mandan at Dickinson.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Feb. 17

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at VFW Sports Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 8 Dickinson/No. 9 Mandan winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Williston, 1:15 p.m.; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby/No. 10 Hazen-Beulah winner, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Century, 7:15 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: State tournament, Fargodome, 10 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: State tournament at Fargo.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois

ESPN2 — Maryland at Iowa

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Detroit at Minnesota

OLYMPICS

BOBSLED

6:15 a.m.

USA — Two-Man Bobsledding

CURLING

7:05 p.m.

CNBC — Men's Curling (U.S. vs. Switzerland)

FIGURE SKATING

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — Women's Figure Skating (Short Program)

HOCKEY

7:10 a.m.

USA — Women's Hockey (Semifinal)

10:10 p.m.

CNBC/USA — Men's Hockey

MULTIPLE EVENTS

7 p.m.

NBC — Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Bobsled, Alpine Skiing & More

SKIING

9:30 a.m.

USA — Men's Ski Jumping (Team Large Hill)

7:30 p.m.

USA — Men's Skiing (Slopestyle Final)

SPEEDSKATING

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — Speedskating (Team Pursuit Finals)

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mandan’s Keenan Ternes got some help from former state champions Daron Hohbein and Josiah Simburger on the way to a 34-3 record and the No. 1 ranking in the 126-pound weight class heading into the 2012 state tournament. All of Ternes’ losses on the season were to out-of-state wrestlers in tournament championship matches.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Thomas Skibsrud pumped in 24 points and Hank Richardson contributed 14 as New Town outlasted White Shield 71-66. Chance Fox paced White Shield with 19 points. Moe Perkins added 11.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): It wasn’t a perfect shooting outing for Bismarck Junior College, but good was more than good enough to dominate NDSU-Bottineau to the tune of a 95-53 victory. Rick Condo scored a game-high 16 points for the Mystics.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Norway with 39. Norway and Germany tied for the most gold medals with 14.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.