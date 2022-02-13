Morning Kickoff: Feb. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Feb. 14
College men’s basketball: Miles at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Miles at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
High school hockey: West Region play-in game: Mandan at Dickinson.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
High school boys basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Feb. 17
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region tournament at VFW Sports Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 8 Dickinson/No. 9 Mandan winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Williston, 1:15 p.m.; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby/No. 10 Hazen-Beulah winner, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Century, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: State tournament, Fargodome, 10 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: State tournament at Fargo.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas St.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois
ESPN2 — Maryland at Iowa
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — Detroit at Minnesota
OLYMPICS
BOBSLED
6:15 a.m.
USA — Two-Man Bobsledding
CURLING
7:05 p.m.
CNBC — Men's Curling (U.S. vs. Switzerland)
FIGURE SKATING
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
USA — Women's Figure Skating (Short Program)
HOCKEY
7:10 a.m.
USA — Women's Hockey (Semifinal)
10:10 p.m.
CNBC/USA — Men's Hockey
MULTIPLE EVENTS
7 p.m.
NBC — Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Bobsled, Alpine Skiing & More
SKIING
9:30 a.m.
USA — Men's Ski Jumping (Team Large Hill)
7:30 p.m.
USA — Men's Skiing (Slopestyle Final)
SPEEDSKATING
12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
USA — Speedskating (Team Pursuit Finals)
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mandan’s Keenan Ternes got some help from former state champions Daron Hohbein and Josiah Simburger on the way to a 34-3 record and the No. 1 ranking in the 126-pound weight class heading into the 2012 state tournament. All of Ternes’ losses on the season were to out-of-state wrestlers in tournament championship matches.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Thomas Skibsrud pumped in 24 points and Hank Richardson contributed 14 as New Town outlasted White Shield 71-66. Chance Fox paced White Shield with 19 points. Moe Perkins added 11.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): It wasn’t a perfect shooting outing for Bismarck Junior College, but good was more than good enough to dominate NDSU-Bottineau to the tune of a 95-53 victory. Rick Condo scored a game-high 16 points for the Mystics.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Norway with 39. Norway and Germany tied for the most gold medals with 14.
