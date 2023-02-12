Monday, Feb. 13

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: West Region play-in: Hazen-Beulah at Bismarck, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

College baseball: U-Mary at Southern Nazarene (Okla.), Noon/3 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century-St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region State, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region State, 6:30 p.m.

No local events scheduled.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at North Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — Beanpot Tournament: Harvard vs. Northeastern, Championship

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Miami

7:30 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Dallas

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Florida at Minnesota

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Barbados vs. Canada, Group B

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., Group F

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach (ATP), Rotterdam (ATP), Buenos Aires (ATP), Doha (WTA), Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — Delray Beach (ATP), Rotterdam (ATP), Buenos Aires (ATP), Doha (WTA), Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — Delray Beach (ATP), Rotterdam (ATP), Buenos Aires (ATP), Doha (WTA), Early Rounds

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Kelah Peterson of Bismarck signed a national letter of intent to play women’s soccer at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. A St. Mary’s graduate, Peterson played for two seasons with Bismarck State and scored five goals and an assist for the Mystics while earning All-Region 13 honors.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A first-quarter deficit was all but forgotten by the Century girls basketball team as they overcame a 17-7 deficiency into a monster 71-35 win over Beulah. Hot shooting by Beulah’s Carolin Becker, who finished with 17 points, got the Miners out to a 13-2 lead, but a 23-2 run by the Patriots in the second quarter was devastating, and the Miners had no answer for the rest of the game. Kelsey Clooten came off the bench for Century and added eight points and four steals, but it was Steph Peterson’s 16 points and Tara Dockter’s 15 leading the way for Century.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s basketball team took a big step towards an undefeated regular season with a 70-50 over No. 2 Williston in a matchup of the top two teams in North Dakota prep basketball. The win also clinched no less than a share of the West Region title for the Demons, with a win in any of their final three games being enough to give the Demons the title outright. Five Demons reached double figures, led by Tom Petrik with 16. Mark Swanson had 15, Merle Adams had 13, and Al Dosch and Greg Jarrett each had 10 points apiece.

A 61-yard return by Jordan Norwood of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, in which Denver beat Carolina 24-10.