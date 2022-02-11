Morning Kickoff: Feb. 12

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Feb. 12
College hockey: Colorado College at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College indoor track: Jackrabbits Indoor Classic, Brookings, S.D.
College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., MAC.
College softball: Bismarck State College vs. Dawson, 9 p.m. at Minot.
College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school boys wrestling: West Region tournament at Jamestown, 9 a.m.
High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Feb. 13
College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 1 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – St. Cloud State at U-Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Colorado College at UND
NAHL
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
FS1 — Creighton at Georgetown
12 p.m.
CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas
FOX — Seton Hall at Villanova
1 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Rutgers at Wisconsin
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Memphis at Houston
FOX — Indiana at Michigan St.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Virginia
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
5 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Providence
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Southern Cal
ESPN2 — St. Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
6:30 p.m.
MidCo -- Colorado College at UND
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSN — Carolina at Minnesota
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Indoors, Louisville, Ky.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Adam Blees (106 pounds), Ryan Blees (138), Kip Jangula (170) and Drew Kary (182) won West Region individual wrestling titles for Bismarck High, which easily won the team title with 238.5 points. Williston (190) was second.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck High’s Greg Eslinger signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Minnesota. Eslinger is expected to play offensive line for the Gophers.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Tom Petrik scored 25 points as fourth-ranked Bismarck knocked off No. 1 Fort Yates 101-90. Mark Swanson added 22 points for the Demons. Fred Lukens poured in a game-high 34 point for Fort Yates.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Super Bowl XIV in Pasadena, Calif., between the Steelers and Rams on Jan. 20, 1980 drew a crowd of 103,985.
