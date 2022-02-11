 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Feb. 12

MORNING KICKOFF 

Saturday, Feb. 12

College hockey: Colorado College at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College indoor track: Jackrabbits Indoor Classic, Brookings, S.D.

College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., MAC.

College softball: Bismarck State College vs. Dawson, 9 p.m. at Minot.

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: West Region tournament at Jamestown, 9 a.m.

High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Feb. 13

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – St. Cloud State at U-Mary

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Colorado College at UND

NAHL

7:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

FS1 — Creighton at Georgetown

12 p.m.

CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas

FOX — Seton Hall at Villanova

1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Rutgers at Wisconsin

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Houston

FOX — Indiana at Michigan St.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Virginia

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

5 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Providence

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Southern Cal

ESPN2 — St. Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.

MidCo -- Colorado College at UND

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale

 

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSN — Carolina at Minnesota

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Indoors, Louisville, Ky.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Adam Blees (106 pounds), Ryan Blees (138), Kip Jangula (170) and Drew Kary (182) won West Region individual wrestling titles for Bismarck High, which easily won the team title with 238.5 points. Williston (190) was second.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck High’s Greg Eslinger signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Minnesota. Eslinger is expected to play offensive line for the Gophers.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Tom Petrik scored 25 points as fourth-ranked Bismarck knocked off No. 1 Fort Yates 101-90. Mark Swanson added 22 points for the Demons. Fred Lukens poured in a game-high 34 point for Fort Yates.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Super Bowl XIV in Pasadena, Calif., between the Steelers and Rams on Jan. 20, 1980 drew a crowd of 103,985.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

