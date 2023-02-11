MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Feb. 12

College hockey: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 10 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Bemidji State at St. Cloud, 12:30 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Dawson at Minot, 10 a.m.; Bismarck State vs. Lake Region State at Minot, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

College baseball: U-Mary at Southern Nazarene (Okla.), Noon/3 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century-St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

SUPER BOWL LVII

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City vs. Philadelphia

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

12 p.m.

CBS — Michigan State at Ohio State

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Wichita State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU

1 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas State

2 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale

NBA

1 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Boston

NFL

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s senior Sydney Miller was among six soccer players to sign letters of intent to play women’s soccer at the University of Mary. A 5-foot-7 midfielder, Miller earned all-state and all-state tournament honors for the Saints. Joining Miller as new committees to the Marauders were defender Allison Becker of Ramsey, Minnesota, goalkeeper Kelsey Ekstedt of Eagle Lake, Minn., midfielder Michelle McGeary of Gillette, Wyo., defender-midfielder Alexis Nahring of Anoka, Minn., and midfielder Zara O’Hagan of Strabane, Northern Ireland.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): In a battle of previously undefeated teams in dual competition, Bismarck got three pins in the final three matches to squeak out a 34-33 win over Dickinson. Jake Mellmer’s technical fall at 103 pounds gave Dickinson what appeared to be a comfortable 33-16 lead, but T.J. Sailer pinned Luke Mellmer at 112, Scott Glasser locked up Tom Glick at 119, and Travis Lang earned a 51-second pin over Jay Halvorson at 125 to seal Bismarck’s road comeback.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Minot won nine of 11 events to win 69-26 over Bismarck in a swimming dual. Jeff Western in the 400 freestyle and Jay Cofell in the 100 backstroke were the Demons’ only two event wins. It was the third dual win for Minot over Bismarck.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Los Angeles Coliseum Jan. 16, 1967. The Packers beat the Chiefs 35-10.

