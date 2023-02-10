MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Feb. 11
College baseball: U-Mary at Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
College hockey: North Dakota at Denver, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at South Dakota State Indoor Classic.
College basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 10 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Miles at Minot, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. NDSCS at Minot, 8 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.
College wrestling: Northern State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 4 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
High school boys wrestling: West Region tournament at Williston.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Feb. 12
College hockey: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 10 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Bemidji State at St. Cloud, 12:30 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Dawson at Minot, 10 a.m.; Bismarck State vs. Lake Region State at Minot, 2 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Denver
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas
FOX — Providence at St. John's
FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
12 p.m.
CBS — Kansas at Oklahoma
1 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Auburn
ESPN2 — Clemson at North Carolina
FOX — UConn at Creighton
FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois
3 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Virginia
ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU
FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Michigan
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
9 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Oregon
ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga
FS1 — Colorado at Utah
GOLF
CBS — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL
12 p.m.
ABC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN — New Jersey at Minnesota
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Millrose Games, New York
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Julito Hutchinson totaled 13 points and 20 rebounds for United Tribes in their 87-78 win over Bismarck State College. JR Gunville had a game-high 25 points to lead the Mystics.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Carmen Beastrom netted 21 points for Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock in a 59-53 win over Wilton. Jenny Kubik’s 17 points topped Wilton.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Wayne Goehring, Rhett Hilzendeger, Doug Weisz, Mark Reimnitz, Ken Gabriel, Terry Bunk, Stan Eman, and Mike Mayer were all double winners for Bismarck in dual wins over Williston and Mandan. Bruce Hartwig and Dan Syvrud each went 2-0 for Mandan.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Broncos and Patriots with five. The Bills and Vikings both have four.
