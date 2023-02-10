MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Feb. 11

College baseball: U-Mary at Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Denver, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at South Dakota State Indoor Classic.

College basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 10 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Miles at Minot, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. NDSCS at Minot, 8 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

College wrestling: Northern State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 4 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: West Region tournament at Williston.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Feb. 12

College hockey: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 10 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Bemidji State at St. Cloud, 12:30 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Dawson at Minot, 10 a.m.; Bismarck State vs. Lake Region State at Minot, 2 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Denver

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas

FOX — Providence at St. John's

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

12 p.m.

CBS — Kansas at Oklahoma

1 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Auburn

ESPN2 — Clemson at North Carolina

FOX — UConn at Creighton

FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois

3 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Virginia

ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU

FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Michigan

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Oregon

ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga

FS1 — Colorado at Utah

GOLF

CBS — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL

12 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN — New Jersey at Minnesota

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Millrose Games, New York

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Julito Hutchinson totaled 13 points and 20 rebounds for United Tribes in their 87-78 win over Bismarck State College. JR Gunville had a game-high 25 points to lead the Mystics.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Carmen Beastrom netted 21 points for Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock in a 59-53 win over Wilton. Jenny Kubik’s 17 points topped Wilton.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Wayne Goehring, Rhett Hilzendeger, Doug Weisz, Mark Reimnitz, Ken Gabriel, Terry Bunk, Stan Eman, and Mike Mayer were all double winners for Bismarck in dual wins over Williston and Mandan. Bruce Hartwig and Dan Syvrud each went 2-0 for Mandan.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Broncos and Patriots with five. The Bills and Vikings both have four.

