MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Feb. 10

College baseball: U-Mary at Central Oklahoma, 1/3 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at South Dakota State Indoor Classic.

College basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Pierre, S.D., 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Hazen-Beulah at Legacy, 8 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school girls basketball: Pierre, S.D. at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Century-St. Mary’s, 5:45 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: West Region tournament at Williston.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Feb. 11

College baseball: U-Mary at Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Denver, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at South Dakota State Indoor Classic.

College basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 10 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Miles at Minot, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. NDSCS at Minot, 8 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC meet at Fargo.

College wrestling: Northern State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 4 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: West Region tournament at Williston.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Denver

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo

6 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN2 - Saint Louis at Dayton

8 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

10 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Memphis

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): A new position awaited University of Mary softball player Kristin Ormsby. Previously a third baseman, Ormsby was asked by coach Angelena Mexicano to take over at shortstop. Ormsby is one of five returning players, joining Jessica Alvarado, Erin Keen, Allison Brown, and Brittney Hadley.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Century overcome a 32-26 halftime deficit to beat Beulah 69-67. Andy Miller scored 28 points in the win. Beulah was led by a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double by Ryan Richter.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): North Dakota State knocked South Dakota State out of a three-way tie for first place in the North Central Conference with a 100-95 win. Lee Colburn of SDSU led all scorers with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Mark Gibbons topped the Bison with 29 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Von Miller in Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)