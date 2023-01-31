Morning Kickoff: Feb. 1

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Feb. 1

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Feb. 2

College men’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

College indoor track: U-Mary at Bison Open.

College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston U-Mary, 5:30/7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Augustana, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan triangular, 4 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school boys wrestling: Valley City Duals, 5 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Minot Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Xavier

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers

FS1 — Villanova at Marquette

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, Westlake, Calif.

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Golden State

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Phoenix

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Buffalo

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): South Border jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter en route to a 54-45 win over Central Prairie. Hunter Pinke led all scorers in the game with 20 points for the Mustangs. Avery Foerderer’s 12 points topped the Firebirds.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jamie White Bear and Brittney Klein had 17 points each for Garrison in a 67-63 win over Turtle Lake-Mercer. Devon Belisle scored a game-high 19 points for the Trojans.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College’s winning streak on the mat came to an end, as Valley City State edged the previously Mystics 18-14 in a dual meet at the Armory. One of two Bismarck Junior College wrestlers remained undefeated, as Gary Hoffman won his 16th match of the season with a 6-3 decision over Bruce Thompson. The other, heavyweight Dalfin Blaske, tied Valley City State’s Bob Maresh 4-4 despite protests from the Valley City State coach over a scorekeeper’s error.

