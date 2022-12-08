Morning Kickoff: Dec. 9

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Dec. 9

College football: FCS quarterfinals: Samford at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.; U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.

College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., MAC; Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Sisseton Wahpeton College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., MAC; Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Sisseton Wahpeton College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.; Devils Lake at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck, St. Mary’s at Rapid City, S.D., Invitational; Century at Grand Forks tournament; Mandan at Summit Arena, S.D., tournament.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Fargo North-South at Legacy-Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; West Fargo at Century-St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Rapid City, S.D., Invitational; Century at Grand Forks tournament; Legacy at Carrington; Mandan at Summit Arena, S.D., tournament.

Sunday, Dec. 11

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, Noon.

College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Tim Kunick of Bismarck stayed just on the positive line of the PGA Qualifying tournament’s cut-off line. Kunick shot a par 72 in the fourth round of the qualifying tournament’s final stage, leaving him 12-under overall and in 24th place. The top 25 qualify for the next year’s PGA Tour.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Dakota Wizards coach Dave Joerger was named National Conference coach of the month for November and Malik Dixon was named player of the week. Joerger coached the Wizards to a 7-1 start. Dixon was honored for averaging 22.7 points during the week. He was the second consecutive Wizards player to earn the honor. Andy Panko was named the prior week.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck lost to Devils Lake’s JV team 10-2 in its first high school hockey game. John Roberts scored both of Bismarck’s goals. Jim Burdine and Kent Kroeber got assists. Skaters came from Bismarck High, St. Mary’s, and a single player from Bismarck Junior College (Mats Nyquist) who had not crossed the 20-year age eligibility mark.

TRIVIA ANSWER

UND 27-10.

