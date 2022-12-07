Morning Kickoff: Dec. 8

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Dec. 8

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6:15 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

College football: FCS quarterfinals: Samford at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.; U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.

College indoor track: Marauder Open, 1 p.m.

College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Sisseton Wahpeton College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.; Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Sisseton Wahpeton College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.; Devils Lake at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls hockey: Fargo North-South at Legacy-Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; West Fargo at Century-St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck, St. Mary’s at Rapid City, S.D., Invitational; Century at Grand Forks tournament; Mandan at Summit Arena, S.D., tournament.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Rapid City, S.D., Invitational; Century at Grand Forks tournament; Legacy at Carrington; Mandan at Summit Arena, S.D., tournament.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Las Vegas at L.A. Rams

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — The Home Depot College Football Awards

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Regional Semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Minnesota

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Regional Semifinal: Marquette at Texas

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round

4 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Clippers at Miami

9 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Portland

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at L.A. Rams

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): United Tribes’ men’s basketball team had a good day in their home tournament, blowing out New Town 99-63 behind 16 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists from Elijah Bennett. Chris Walton had 20 points as the home team forced New Town into 22 turnovers and a trio of foul-outs by Caley Fox, David Dobbs and Hunter Lafromboise.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Longtime sports media members Abe Winter and Lee Halvorson were elected to the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association’s Hall of Fame. Winter was the sports editor at the Bismarck Tribune from 1979-97. Halvorson worked at KDLR radio in Devils Lake for 11 years from 1971-82, moved to KEYZ radio in Williston and worked there from 1982-1998, and then moved to broadcasting Williston State College’s men’s and women’s basketball games.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High’s wrestling team dominated as usual at the Bismarck Rotary tournament, scoring 145 points to clear second-place Jamestown (85 points) with ease. Bruce Hartwig (98 pounds, 6-0 decision), Wayne Goehring (105 pounds, 4-1 decision), and Rhett Hilzendeger (112 pounds, 18-6 decision) swept the lowest three weights for the Demons, with Doug Weisz (126 pounds, 14-2 decision), Mark Reimnitz (138 pounds, win by default due to injury), Ken Gabriel (145 pounds, 9-2 decision), and Mike Mayer (180 pounds, 7-0 decision) adding four more championships to Bismarck’s total on the day.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 2016 season, when the Lions won five straight and eight of nine games during Weeks 5 to 14.

