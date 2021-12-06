Morning Kickoff: Dec. 7

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Dec. 7

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Wilton-Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

College hockey: Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Dec. 9

College wrestling: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Bismarck at Jamestown; Century at Minot, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

College hockey: North Dakota at Colorado College, 8 p.m.; Jamestown (D2) at U-Mary, 6:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m.; Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 8 p.m., Armory.

College women’s basketball: Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.; Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 6 p.m., Armory; U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.; Hazen-Beulah at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Mandan Duals, 5 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Devils Lake at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school wrestling: Bismarck, Mandan, St. Mary’s at Rapid City, S.D., tournament; Century at Grand Forks tournament.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ryan Blees (145 pounds), Forrest Pifer (132 pounds), and Ricky Purtle (152 pounds) won their weight classes as Bismarck High broke Sturgis, S.D.’s hold on the Mandan Lions wrestling championship with a 348-point first-place finish.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): After 14 years as the head of U-Mary’s wrestling program, and 31 years of coaching at all levels, Milo Trusty announced he is stepping down as the head coach of Marauder. Trusty was a state wrestling champion from Mandan in 1968, and his son, Monte, won a pair of state championships at Bismarck Century and an NAIA national title.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): South Dakota Tech held off a Dickinson State College comeback to pull out a 95-91 win. Cal Fisher poured in 29 points for DSC, which trailed by 15 points in the second half before tying the contest at 85-all. Jim Gray added 14 points in the loss. South Dakota Tech was topped by Doug Schlepp’s 24 points.

