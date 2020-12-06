Morning Kickoff: Dec. 7

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Dec. 7
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
College hockey: UND vs. Denver, 3:35 p.m. (Omaha).
Wednesday, Dec. 9
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 10
College hockey: UND vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha)
NFL
6:30 pm.
KXMR (710 AM) – Buffalo at San Francisco
TV TODAY
NFL
4 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Pittsburgh
7:15 p.m.
ABC/ESPN — Buffalo at San Francisco
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Final: Minnesota United at Seattle
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Strasburg-Zeeland eked out a 44-41 road win over Wilton-Wing as Chance Kurle scored 13 points and Mason Kramer pitched in with 11 points for the Clippers. Kurle swished three 3-pointers. Cory Keating paced Wilton-Wing with 13 points. Dillon Loper and Matt Jacobson added 11 apiece for the Miners.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Scott Reichenberger of Bismarck took 10-K honors in the annual Turkey Trot road race on Thanksgiving. Reichenberger posted a 35:14 on the 6.2-mile course to finish 16 seconds ahead of David Holland of Dickinson. Marnie Walth of Bismarck was the first female finisher, placing fifth in a time of 39:34. Lyle Witham of Bismarck won the 5-K race in 18:12 and Darwin Berg of Bismarck finished in 26:42 to win the 5-K walk.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Williston outscored Bismarck 22-1 in the fourth quarter to close out an 83-42 basketball victory over the visiting Demons in WDA basketball. Sophomore Tom Petrik was one of the few bright spots for Bismarck with 18 points. Jon Schmitz found the range for 13 field goals and 33 points for the winning Coyotes.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The highest-ranked opponent the Bison have beaten was No. 8 Marquette 64-60 on Dec. 2, 2006. Andre Smith scored a game-high 26 points in the victory for NDSU.
SPORTS HISTORY
1973 — Jerry West of Los Angeles sets an NBA record with 10 steals in the Lakers’ 115-111 loss to the Seattle Supersonics.
1985 — Auburn tailback Bo Jackson beats Iowa quarterback Chuck Long by 45 points in the balloting for the Heisman Trophy, the closest vote in the 51-year history of the trophy.
2002 — St. John’s (Minn.) coach John Gagliardi wins his 400th game with a 21-14 victory over Linfield in the Division III quarterfinals. Gagliardi is the second coach to reach the 400 mark, eight victories behind Eddie Robinson.
2003 — The computer rankings have Oklahoma as the country’s top team while the human poll voters pick USC. Despite getting walloped by Kansas State 35-7, No. 3 Oklahoma takes its 12-1 record to the Sugar Bowl against No. 2 LSU, which won the Southeastern Conference championship by beating Georgia 34-13.
2006 — Willie Parker breaks Pittsburgh’s single-game rushing record with 223 yards as the Steelers rough up the Cleveland Browns 27-7. Parker, the first player in Steelers history to have two 200-yard games in a season, betters John “Frenchy” Fuqua’s record of 218 yards against Philadelphia in 1970.
