Morning Kickoff: Dec. 7

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Dec. 7

College hockey: Williston State College at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College wrestling: At McDowell Activity Center: Dickinson State vs. Concordia, 4:30 p.m.; University of Mary vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; University of Mary vs. Dickinson State, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

High school girls basketball: Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6:15 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Penn State

FS1 — DePaul at St. John's

FS2 — Siena at Georgetown

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Navy at West Virginia

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

FS1 — Manhattan at Providence

FS2 — Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at Florida

ESPNU — Arizona State at SMU

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Iowa

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Mpumalanga, South Africa

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at New York

7 p.m.

BSN Extra – Indiana at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Phoenix

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Columbus

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Calgary

9 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A 4-1 lead after two periods just held up for Bismarck, as they survived a third-period onslaught from Aberdeen for a 5-4 win. Adam Knochenmus scored an unassisted goal at 11:03 of the third period, Bismarck’s lone goal in the final frame, and it turned out to be the game-winner. Knochenmus had two goals and an assist for the Bobcats, who also got goals from Mike Dockry and Chris Diver. Levi Blom, Matt Anders and Dan Kovar were credited with assists. Bryan Nies made 32 saves in the win for Bismarck.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Blizzard completed a successful season-opening road trip, beating the Grand Forks Knightriders 1-0 in overtime thanks to Chelsey Wongjirad’s sudden-death goal. Wongjirad’s winner came with 2:06 to play on a Bismarck power play. Each team had just 17 shots on net. Whitney Harchenko earned the shutout between the pipes for the Blizzard, stopping all 29 shots she faced.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College’s wrestling team ran its record to 4-0 by sweeping a trio of matchups at a quadrangular hosted by Northern State. The Mystics defeated Dickinson State 30-12, blew past host Northern State 33-9, and edged Westmar, Iowa, 24-18. Mark Sandoval (134 pounds), Gary Hoffman (150 and 158 pounds), Andy Reimnitz (158 and 167 pounds) and Dalphin Blaske (heavyweight) were all undefeated in their three matches.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU was the No. 3 seed in 2015 and went on to beat Jacksonsville State in the FCS championship game.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)