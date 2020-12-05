Morning Kickoff: Dec. 6

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Beulah defeated Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 75-63 to claim the championship in the McLean County boys basketball tournament at Washburn. Casey Duppong scored 24 points and Dustin Rueb and Trevor Zacher added 19 each to lead the Miners to the title. TLMM got 20 points from Adam Peltier, 17 from Tucker Fylling and 15 from Shane Nelson.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century overcame a 20-kill performance by Beulah's Erin Becker to post a 3-2 volleyball victory over the visiting Miners. Becker stole the show with 16 blocks and three aces to go with her hitting. Beulah took a 2-0 lead, but the turning point was the third game, won 15-1 by Century. Lacey Armstrong was the CHS offensive leader with 10 kills. She also led the Patriots in digs with 17 and added four aces.