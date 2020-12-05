Morning Kickoff: Dec. 6

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Dec. 6
College hockey: UND vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha).
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College Bottineau, 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
11:45 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND vs. Western Michigan
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Jacksonville at Minnesota
2:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Philadelphia at Green Bay
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM/KLXX (1270 AM) – Denver at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Villanova at Texas
1 p.m.
BTN — Florida A&M at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Missouri at Wichita State
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John's
2 p.m.
ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati
3 p.m.
BTN — Central Florida at Michigan
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Texas Christian
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown
4 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech
5 p.m.
BTN — Western Michigan at Michigan State
7 p.m.
BTN — Seton Hall at Penn State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Arkansas
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at USC
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA: Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, The Colony, Texas
12/3:30 p.m.
NBC/GOLF — PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic, Final Round, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Jacksonville at Minnesota
FOX — Detroit at Chicago
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Philadelphia at Green Bay
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Denver at Kansas City
SKIING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland
SOCCER
2 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Final: New England at Columbus
WOMEN’S SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Beulah defeated Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 75-63 to claim the championship in the McLean County boys basketball tournament at Washburn. Casey Duppong scored 24 points and Dustin Rueb and Trevor Zacher added 19 each to lead the Miners to the title. TLMM got 20 points from Adam Peltier, 17 from Tucker Fylling and 15 from Shane Nelson.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century overcame a 20-kill performance by Beulah's Erin Becker to post a 3-2 volleyball victory over the visiting Miners. Becker stole the show with 16 blocks and three aces to go with her hitting. Beulah took a 2-0 lead, but the turning point was the third game, won 15-1 by Century. Lacey Armstrong was the CHS offensive leader with 10 kills. She also led the Patriots in digs with 17 and added four aces.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Turtle Lake won eight of 12 bouts to defeat Velva 32-18 in a Class B wrestling dual. Mark Parks and Marvin Rath won by fall for Turtle Lake at 125 and 138 pounds respectively. Melvin Bachmeier scored Velva's only pin at 180.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings have won five of six games against the Jaguars.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!