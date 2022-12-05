Morning Kickoff: Dec. 6

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Dec. 6
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Wilton-Wing at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Dickinson State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
People are also reading…
Wednesday, Dec. 7
College hockey: Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College wrestling: At McDowell Activity Center: Dickinson State vs. Concordia, 4:30 p.m.; University of Mary vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Dickinson State, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
High school girls basketball: Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6:15 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Dickinson and Minot at U-Mary
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KXMR – Minot State at U-Mary
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Yale at Butler
6 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois vs. Texas, New York
ESPN2 — Georgia at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Saint Joseph's at Temple
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NC Central at Marquette
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Wisconsin
ESPNU — Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa vs. Duke, New York
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers at Cleveland
9 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Denver
SOCCER
9 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup, Round of 16: Morocco vs. Spain, Al Rayyan, Qatar
1 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup, Round of 16: Portugal vs. Switzerland, Lusail, Qatar
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Taylor Krenz poured in 25 points for Flasher in the Bulldogs’ 71-60 Class B boys basketball victory over South Border. Kol Harsche added 15 points for Flasher and J.W. Froelich contributed 11. Michael Jacobson netted a team-high 23 points for South Border.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Rose Poitra and Roselynne Painte scored 13 points apiece as White Shield edged Minot Our Redeemer’s, 53-51. Melissa Buffalo added 11 points in the win. Jenny Strand poured in 30 points but did so in defeat for Minot Our Redeemer’s.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota State-Bottineau’s men’s basketball team snapped a 40-game losing streak thanks to a 99-66 victory over University of Minnesota-Crookston. Tim Girard pumped in 24 points in the win, the first for the Lumberjacks since the 1970-71 season. Willie Moss registered 15 points and 24 rebounds in the win for the Lumberjacks.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Brazil won back-to-back World Cups in 1958 and 1962. France, 2018 champion, is still alive for this year's title in Qatar.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)