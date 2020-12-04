Morning Kickoff: Dec. 5

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Dec. 5
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 6
College hockey: UND vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha).
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College Bottineau, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — N.C. State vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.
12 p.m.
CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio State
8 p.m.
BTN — Tennessee (Martin) at Illinois
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Ohio State at Michigan State
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at TCU
FOX — Texas at Kansas State
FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Wisconsin
CBS — Florida at Tennessee
ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy
FS1 — Iowa at Illinois
3 p.m.
FOX — Stanford at Washington
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina
6 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at California
FS1 — Colorado at Arizona
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Louisiana State
FOX — Baylor at Oklahoma
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon State at Utah
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic, Third Round, Mexico
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: South African Open, Final Round
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Burnley
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Sophomore Melissa Agnew made history for the University of Mary cross country program. She became the first U-Mary harrier to earn NCAA Division II All-American honors by finishing 38th at the national championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Along the way she helped lead the 10th-ranked Marauders to an 11th-place finish. Agnew was clocked in 22:18.0 on a six-mile course. The top 40 runners earn All-American status.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Beach, down two games to one, rallied to capture a 3-2 volleyball victory at Killdeer. The Bucs close the match in convincing fashion, winning the final two games 15-5 and 15-2. Jamie Dunham pounded 18 kills and Jenn Bumgarner served seven aces for Beach. Dena Bergstadt and Tia Dolechek were credited with 10 kills each for Killdeer.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Rich Cosel tossed in 34 points as North Dakota State University-Bottineau posted a 114-63 college basketball victory over visiting Brandon (Manitoba) University. Cosel received ample help from Craig Stuberg, who had 27 points, and Denis Johnson, who added 26.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Grand Forks native Paul LaDue was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team after the 2013-14 season. After four years with the Los Angeles Kings, LaDue signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals in October.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!