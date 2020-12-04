Morning Kickoff: Dec. 5

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Sophomore Melissa Agnew made history for the University of Mary cross country program. She became the first U-Mary harrier to earn NCAA Division II All-American honors by finishing 38th at the national championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Along the way she helped lead the 10th-ranked Marauders to an 11th-place finish. Agnew was clocked in 22:18.0 on a six-mile course. The top 40 runners earn All-American status.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Beach, down two games to one, rallied to capture a 3-2 volleyball victory at Killdeer. The Bucs close the match in convincing fashion, winning the final two games 15-5 and 15-2. Jamie Dunham pounded 18 kills and Jenn Bumgarner served seven aces for Beach. Dena Bergstadt and Tia Dolechek were credited with 10 kills each for Killdeer.