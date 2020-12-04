 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Dec. 5

Morning Kickoff: Dec. 5

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Dec. 5

College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Dec. 6

College hockey: UND vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha).

College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College Bottineau, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — N.C. State vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.

12 p.m.

CBS — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio State

8 p.m.

BTN — Tennessee (Martin) at Illinois

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Ohio State at Michigan State

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at TCU

FOX — Texas at Kansas State

FS1 — Penn State at Rutgers

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Wisconsin

CBS — Florida at Tennessee

ESPN — West Virginia at Iowa State

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Navy

FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

3 p.m.

FOX — Stanford at Washington

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at California

FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Louisiana State

FOX — Baylor at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon State at Utah

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic, Third Round, Mexico

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: South African Open, Final Round

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Burnley

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Sophomore Melissa Agnew made history for the University of Mary cross country program. She became the first U-Mary harrier to earn NCAA Division II All-American honors by finishing 38th at the national championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Along the way she helped lead the 10th-ranked Marauders to an 11th-place finish. Agnew was clocked in 22:18.0 on a six-mile course. The top 40 runners earn All-American status.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Beach, down two games to one, rallied to capture a 3-2 volleyball victory at Killdeer. The Bucs close the match in convincing fashion, winning the final two games 15-5 and 15-2. Jamie Dunham pounded 18 kills and Jenn Bumgarner served seven aces for Beach. Dena Bergstadt and Tia Dolechek were credited with 10 kills each for Killdeer.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Rich Cosel tossed in 34 points as North Dakota State University-Bottineau posted a 114-63 college basketball victory over visiting Brandon (Manitoba) University. Cosel received ample help from Craig Stuberg, who had 27 points, and Denis Johnson, who added 26.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Grand Forks native Paul LaDue was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team after the 2013-14 season. After four years with the Los Angeles Kings, LaDue signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals in October.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News