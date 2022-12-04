Morning Kickoff: Dec. 5

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Dec. 5

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Wilton-Wing at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

College hockey: Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College wrestling: At McDowell Activity Center: Dickinson State vs. Concordia, 4:30 p.m.; University of Mary vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Dickinson State, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

High school girls basketball: Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6:15 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – New Orleans at Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: North Carolina vs. UCLA, Cary, N.C.

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER

9 a.m.

FOX — World Cup, Round of 16: Japan vs. Croatia, Al Wakrah, Qatar

1 p.m.

FOX — World Cup, Round of 16: Brazil vs. South Korea, Doha, Qatar

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jacob Knife poured in 27 points for Bismarck State College in its 129-87 win over Fort Berthold. Matt Kourouma and JR Gunville combined for 44 points for the Mystics, with 24 and 20 points, respectively.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Three unanswered goals in the second and third periods gave Century the margin it needed to take down West Fargo, 4-2. Brandon Mayer started off the winning run with a shorthanded goal midway through the second to tie the game at 1-1. Jeremy Holt put Century ahead three minutes later and Dallas Bossort made it 3-1 at the 6:50 mark of the third period. Dave Mickelson scored an empty net goal for Century’s final tally. Jaden Isakson made 19 saves for the Patriots.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College edged out the defending Minnesota junior college champions Anoka-Ramsey by winning six of the final seven matches in a wrestling dual, 22-21. The Mystics trailed 18-0 after just three matches but clawed their way back in large part thanks to a 23-second pin by sophomore All-American Andy Reimnitz.

TRIVIA ANSWER

787 – Green Bay or Bears, whoever wins Sunday.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)