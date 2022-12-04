 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morning Kickoff: Dec. 5

  • 0

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Dec. 5

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Wilton-Wing at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

People are also reading…

College women’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

College hockey: Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College wrestling: At McDowell Activity Center: Dickinson State vs. Concordia, 4:30 p.m.; University of Mary vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Dickinson State, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

High school girls basketball: Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6:15 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – New Orleans at Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: North Carolina vs. UCLA, Cary, N.C.

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER

9 a.m.

FOX — World Cup, Round of 16: Japan vs. Croatia, Al Wakrah, Qatar

1 p.m.

FOX — World Cup, Round of 16: Brazil vs. South Korea, Doha, Qatar

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jacob Knife poured in 27 points for Bismarck State College in its 129-87 win over Fort Berthold. Matt Kourouma and JR Gunville combined for 44 points for the Mystics, with 24 and 20 points, respectively. 

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Three unanswered goals in the second and third periods gave Century the margin it needed to take down West Fargo, 4-2. Brandon Mayer started off the winning run with a shorthanded goal midway through the second to tie the game at 1-1. Jeremy Holt put Century ahead three minutes later and Dallas Bossort made it 3-1 at the 6:50 mark of the third period. Dave Mickelson scored an empty net goal for Century’s final tally. Jaden Isakson made 19 saves for the Patriots.

50 YEARS AGO (1972):  Bismarck Junior College edged out the defending Minnesota junior college champions Anoka-Ramsey by winning six of the final seven matches in a wrestling dual, 22-21. The Mystics trailed 18-0 after just three matches but clawed their way back in large part thanks to a 23-second pin by sophomore All-American Andy Reimnitz.

TRIVIA ANSWER

787 – Green Bay or Bears, whoever wins Sunday.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts

Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The tribal-state agreements known as compacts also allow online sports betting using mobile devices within reservation boundaries but not outside of them. Burgum last month rejected a plea by the state’s five tribes to give them exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting outside the reservation because it isn’t allowed under state law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News